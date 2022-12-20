Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 60, La Center 57
Anacortes 60, Black Hills 37
Annie Wright 74, Silas 66
Archbishop Murphy 73, Meadowdale 46
Battle Ground 74, Kentwood 70
Cascade Christian 53, Fife 47
Chimacum 56, South Whidbey 49
Colfax 71, Warden 36
Dayton 62, Highland 30
Federal Way 66, Glendale Arizona IHS, Ariz. 52
Ilwaco 78, Centralia 62
Jackson 84, Marysville-Pilchuck 37
Kamiak 65, Inglemoor 56
Kellogg, Idaho 63, Newport 43
Kentridge 77, Timberline 72
Lake Roosevelt 85, White Swan 44
Lake Washington 68, Lynnwood 64
Liberty Bell 67, Granite Falls 34
Ocosta 71, Pe Ell 42
Olympia 54, Scottsdale Notre Dame, Ariz. 53
Overlake School 82, Orcas Island 63
Ridgefield 52, Castle Rock 46
Seton Catholic 53, Toutle Lake 39
Shorewood 50, Ballard 41
Sound Christian 64, Three Rivers Christian School 21
Squalicum 48, Burlington-Edison 43
Stadium 69, Lindbergh 18
Stanwood 68, North Creek 51
Thomas Jefferson 80, Tyee 16
Tulalip Heritage 63, Concrete 18
University 72, Selah 61
West Seattle 77, Lincoln 66
Hardwood Invite=
King’s Way Christian School 71, Benson, Ore. 60
Mountainside, Ore. 79, Camas 56
Roosevelt, Ore. 87, Bellevue 73
South Medford, Ore. 68, Washington 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mercer Island vs. South Kitsap, ccd.
Neah Bay vs. Forks, ppd.
The Northwest vs. Meridian, ccd.
___
