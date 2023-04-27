Coyotes take 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Kraken

AP NEWS
By The Associated PressApril 27, 2023 GMT

Arizona Coyotes (27-38-13, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (42-26-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes, on an eight-game losing streak, play the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle is 42-26-8 overall and 18-16-4 at home. The Kraken have scored 267 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

Arizona has a 7-24-9 record in road games and a 27-38-13 record overall. The Coyotes are 17-25-7 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kraken won the previous meeting 8-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Dunn has 13 goals and 50 assists for the Kraken. Oliver Bjorkstrand has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 36 goals and 46 assists for the Coyotes. Barrett Hayton has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Coyotes: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

    • Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zack Kassian: day to day (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

