Abilene Christian wins 92-82 over Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Immanuel Allen scored 16 points as Abilene Christian beat Northern Arizona 92-82 on Sunday night.

Allen shot 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (3-4). Tobias Cameron scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Damien Daniels was 4 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jalen Cole finished with 38 points for the Lumberjacks (2-6). Carson Towt added 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Northern Arizona. In addition, Xavier Fuller had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .