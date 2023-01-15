No. 7 UCLA rallies in 2nd half for 68-54 win over Colorado

UCLA guard Will McClendon (4) and guard Jaylen Clark (0) defend against Colorado guard Nique Clifford (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 23 points, Jaylen Clark added 18 and No. 7 UCLA rallied in the second half to defeat Colorado 68-54 Saturday night.

Jaquez also tied a career-high with 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season as the Bruins (16-2, 7-0 Pac-12) extended their winning streak to 13.

KJ Simpson led Colorado (11-8, 3-5) with 17 points and Javon Ruffin scored 11.

Simpson gave Colorado a 44-35 lead midway through the second half on a three-point play before the Bruins took control, scoring 17 straight points to go up 52-44.

After a steal by Jaquez off a bad pass by Ruffin, the Bruins took the lead for good with 8:12 remaining when David Singleton made a pair of free throws for a 45-44 advantage.

The Bruins started the second half 1 of 17 from the field, and missed 14 straight at one point, before regaining their shooting touch.

The Buffaloes, who had a 31-28 lead at halftime, were 6 of 21 from the field and committed 13 turnovers in the final 20 minutes.

THE TAKEWAY

Colorado: It is only the second time the Buffaloes have been swept on their Los Angeles road trip since joining the conference. The other time was the 2015-16 season.

UCLA: It is the second time in Mick Cronin’s four seasons in Westwood that the Bruins have started 7-0 in Pac-12 play. They won their first eight in 2020-21.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Host Washington on Thursday.

UCLA: Travel to Arizona State on Thursday.

