    No. 18 Arizona women beat ASU 84-66 in Pac-12 opener

    December 30, 2022 GMT

    TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Esmery Martinez finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 18 Arizona to an 84-66 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 Conference opener on Thursday night.

    Martinez sank 9 of 14 shots from the floor to help the Wildcats (11-1) shoot 55.4% overall. It was her fourth double-double of the season. Shaina Pellington added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Cate Reese finished with 13 points, while Jade Loville scored 12.

    Tyi Skinner made 10 of 21 shots with five 3-pointers, scoring 26 for the Sun Devils (7-5). Treasure Hunt pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds. Meg Newman had 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds off the bench.

    Martinez, Loville and Lauren Fields scored baskets in a game-opening 6-0 run and the Wildcats never trailed. Arizona made 12 of 19 shots (63.2%) in taking a 26-12 lead after one quarter. Skinner scored nine in the second quarter but Arizona State whittled only two points off the lead and trailed 42-30 at intermission.

    Martinez scored nine of the Wildcats’ 30 points in the third quarter and Arizona headed to the final period with a 72-46 lead.

    Arizona has won four straight since suffering its only loss — 77-50 to Kansas. Arizona State has dropped four of five after opening the season with five straight wins.

    • Arizona travels to play California on Saturday. The Wildcats stay on the road to play No. 2 Stanford on Monday.

    Arizona State travels to play the second-ranked Cardinal on Saturday before a Monday match-up at Cal.

