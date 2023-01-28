Davis, Osifo power Jacksonville past Central Arkansas 74-64

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 18 points and Osayi Osifo had a double-double to lead Jacksonville to a 74-64 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Davis had six rebounds for the Dolphins (12-9, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Osifo totaled 17 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Marsh scored 13 on 6-of-8 shooting.

Camren Hunter finished with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals to pace the Bears (7-16, 2-8). Collin Cooper added 13 points and four assists. Eddy Kayouloud pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Jacksonville hosts North Florida while Central Arkansas travels to play Florida Gulf Coast.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .