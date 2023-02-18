Bellarmine faces Central Arkansas in conference matchup

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-19, 4-11 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (12-16, 7-8 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Camren Hunter and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears take on Garrett Tipton and the Bellarmine Knights in ASUN action Sunday.

The Knights have gone 7-6 at home. Bellarmine averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 8- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bears are 4-11 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is sixth in the ASUN scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Eddy Kayouloud averaging 7.5.

The Knights and Bears square off Sunday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juston Betz is averaging 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knights. Tipton is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Kayouloud is averaging 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bears. Vincent Reeves is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .