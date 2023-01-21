No. 14 TCU blows out No. 2 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse

TCU guard Rondel Walker (11) gets inside for a bucket past Kansas guard Gradey Dick (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. TCU defeated Kansas, 83-60. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks.

The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas and was the second-largest home loss under Self. The Jayhawks (15-3, 5-2 Big 12), who lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday, had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989 — against K-State and Missouri.

Kansas trailed by 10 at halftime and never closed the gap within single digits. TCU extended the lead to as many as 24 points. The Jayhawks shot only 32.1% in the second half.

TCU (15-4, 4-3 Big 12), which shot 54.4% (31 of 57) from the field, got 15 points from Mike Miles Jr. and 11 from Damion Baugh.

NO. 11 ARIZONA 58, NO. 5 UCLA 52

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Azuolas Tubelis had a double-double and Arizona withstood a late rally to end UCLA’s 14-game winning streak.

The Wildcats (17-3, 5-3 Pac-12) took a 56-44 lead on Ballo’s alley-oop dunk with 2:07 left. But the Bruins (17-3, 8-1) fought back, creating four straight turnovers to pull within 56-52. UCLA then blocked consecutive shots but couldn’t convert on two shots of its own. Arizona’s Pelle Larsson hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to close it out.

Tyger Campbell led the Bruins with 13 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 12 with 11 rebounds.

NO. 18 CHARLESTON 87, NORTHEASTERN 61

BOSTON (AP) — Ben Burnham scored 15 points, Pat Robinson III added 14 and Ryan Larson had 12 on Saturday to lead Charleston to its 20th win in a row.

The Cougars (21-1, 9-0 Colonial Athletic Association) scored 13 straight points in the first half to pull away and extend the longest active winning streak in the nation. They have not lost since the second game of the season, to then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 11, climbing to their highest ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 since 1999.

Chris Doherty had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Jared Turner also scored 11 for Northeastern (8-11, 4-4 CAA). The Huskies haven’t beat a Top 25 team since 2015.

NO. 8 XAVIER 95, GEORGETOWN 82

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle tied a career-high with 30 points and Colby Jones had 20 as Xavier handed Georgetown its 29th straight Big East loss.

Adam Kunkel scored 14 points to help the Musketeers (16-4, 8-1 Big East) bounce back from a 73-72 loss at DePaul on Wednesday.

Primo Spears scored a career-high 37 points and Akok Akok had 14 for the Hoyas (5-15, 0-9 Big East), who have lost 10 straight games. Spears’ previous high was 34 against LaSalle on March 5, 2022.

NO. 10 VIRGINIA 76, WAKE FOREST 67

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 18 of his 25 points during the first half and Virginia survived blowing nearly all of a 19-point lead to beat Wake Forest.

Kihei Clark added 12 points despite getting into foul trouble for the Cavaliers (15-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). But it was a day of wild swings for Virginia, who went from missing its first eight shots to suddenly being unable to miss to go up 34-15 — only to see the Demon Deacons push back to within a single point with 8 1/2 minutes left.

Damari Monsanto had a career-high 25 points for the Demon Deacons (14-6, 6-3), highlighted by making 7 of 15 3-pointers.

OKLAHOMA STATE 61, NO. 12 IOWA STATE 59

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Avery Anderson scored 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws, and Oklahoma State defeated Iowa State for its first win over a ranked team this season.

Kalib Boone added 13 points for the Cowboys (11-8, 3-4 Big 12), who won their second straight game.

Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 14 for Iowa State (14-4, 5-2), which had won seven of its last eight games. Cyclones sharpshooter Caleb Grill spent most of the second half on the bench wearing a back brace and wasn’t in the game in the closing minutes.

NO. 13 KANSAS STATE 68, TEXAS TECH 58

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Kansas State’s win over Texas Tech.

Keyontae Johnson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12), who won for the 11th time in 12 games. Ismael Massoud scored 12 points.

Isaacs and De’Vion Harmon each scored 13 points for Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7), which shot 32.4% (23 for 71) from the field.

DUKE 68, NO. 17 MIAMI

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Jeremy Roach scored 14 points in his first game in more than two weeks to lift Duke over Miami.

Tyrese Proctor had 11 points and Dariq Whitehead added 10 points for the Blue Devils (15-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played their first game of the season without a national ranking.

Jordan Miller’s 19 points and Nijel Pack’s 18 were tops for Miami (15-4, 6-3), which has lost three of its last five games.

NO. 22 PROVIDENCE 75, DEPAUL 64

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Noah Locke had a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, to help Providence fend off DePaul.

Bryce Hopkins added 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Friars (15-5, 7-2 Big East) snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 11-0 at home. They are 2-2 without point guard Jared Bynum, who missed his fourth consecutive game with a torso injury.

The Blue Demons (9-11, 3-6) came in fresh off a home victory over eighth-ranked Xavier. But they dropped their sixth straight road game and are now 0-4 in conference games away from home. Umjoja Gibson had 16 points and five assists for DePaul and Da’Sean Nelson added 13 points.

NO. 25 ARKANSAS 69, OLE MISS 57

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Anthony Black scored 17 points, reserve Joseph Pinion had 13 and Arkansas snapped a four-game losing streak by topping Mississippi.

Only nine teams in Division I had made fewer 3-pointers than Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) this season, but the Razorbacks tied a season high by making eight from beyond the arc. They led by as many as 21.

Pinion and Devo Davis each made three 3s. Davis had 16 points and Jordan Walsh finished with 13.

Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6) committed 17 turnovers. The Rebels had six giveaways in the first six minutes of the second half, helping Arkansas extend its three-point halftime lead to 11 at the first media timeout after the break.

