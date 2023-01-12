Central Arkansas takes on Queens on 8-game skid

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-12, 0-4 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-5, 2-2 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Queens -10; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas enters the matchup against Queens as losers of eight straight games.

The Royals have gone 5-1 at home. Queens is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 0-4 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas ranks seventh in the ASUN scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Eddy Kayouloud averaging 7.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Dye is averaging 17.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

Camren Hunter is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bears. Kayouloud is averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bears: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .