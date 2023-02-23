Brown scores 24, Louisiana defeats Arkansas State 85-74

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jordan Brown recorded a double-double and Louisiana beat Arkansas State 85-74 on Wednesday night.

Brown scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (22-7, 12-5 Sun Belt Conference). Greg Williams Jr. shot 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Terence Lewis II shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Omar El-Sheikh led the Red Wolves (11-19, 3-14) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Caleb Fields added 18 points and two steals for Arkansas State. Markise Davis also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Friday. Louisiana hosts South Alabama and Arkansas State travels to play UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .