Williams scores 15 in Troy’s 63-59 win over Arkansas State

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Zay Williams had 15 points in Troy’s 63-59 victory over Arkansas State on Thursday in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Williams also had 11 rebounds for the Trojans (19-12, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Nelson Phillips scored 13 points while going 6 of 14 and added 14 rebounds. Kieffer Punter recorded nine points and shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Markise Davis led the Red Wolves (12-19, 1-1) with 21 points. Caleb Fields added 13 points and four assists for Arkansas State. Terrance Ford Jr. also put up 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .