Los Angeles visits Dallas following Ogunbowale’s 25-point outing

Los Angeles Sparks (4-4, 3-4 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-4, 4-0 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Los Angeles Sparks after Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings’ 102-93 loss to the New York Liberty.

Dallas went 8-10 at home and 8-10 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Wings allowed opponents to score 82.8 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

Los Angeles finished 13-23 overall and 6-12 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Sparks averaged 8.6 steals, 3.9 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Sparks: Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

