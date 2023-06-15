Rosario homer leads Braves to sweep Tigers in doubleheader

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Eddie Rosario hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning and the Atlanta Braves held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-5 Wednesday night and sweep a doubleheader.

Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. had solo homers earlier for the NL-East leading Braves, who scored in five of the first six innings. Andy Ibanez, Matt Vierling and Jake Rogers also cleared the fences in the second game, pulling Detroit into a 5-all tie after five innings.

Collin McHugh (3-0) pitched three perfect innings after starter Dylan Dodd allowed five runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. Detroit’s Michael Lorenzen (2-4) gave up six runs on nine hits over six innings.

In the opener, Michael Harris went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs while Acuna Jr. had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs. Atlanta ace Spencer Strider (7-2) benefited from pitching for a high-scoring team, picking up the win despite giving up five runs and seven hits in five innings of the opener. The right-hander gave up three homers, walked two, hit a batter and struck out six to increase his major-league leading total to 127 this season.

Tigers rookie Reese Olson (0-2) gave up seven runs — six earned — on five hits and two walks over three innings.

RAYS 5, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Josh Lowe singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and Tampa Bay stopped Oakland’s winning streak at seven.

Christian Bethancourt, Manuel Margot and Yandy Díaz also drove in runs for the MLB-best Rays. Tampa Bay is the only team in the majors that has yet to lose three games in a row this season. The Rays have lost back-to-back games seven times.

Tyler Glasnow (2-0) allowed three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four.

Luis Medina (1-6) gave up four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one.

BLUE JAYS 3, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — José Berríos took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, George Springer homered and Toronto beat Baltimore to end the Orioles’ five-game winning streak.

Berríos allowed only two runners to reach through six innings — on a walk and a hit batter — before Adley Rutschman led off the seventh with a soft liner that dropped well in front of center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Berríos (7-4) went 7 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, striking out five and walking one. The 29-year-old righty improved to 10-0 lifetime against the Orioles. Jordan Romano gave up three straight two-out singles in ninth, the last an RBI hit by Aaron Hicks, before striking out Adam Frazier to earn his 19th save.

Berríos outpitched Orioles starter Kyle Bradish (2-3), who had a shutout going until Springer hit a solo shot in the sixth.

RANGERS 6, ANGELS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien and Corey Seager hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the seventh inning to lift Texas over Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the ninth, his AL-leading 21st. It extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games.

Josh Sborz (3-2) got the win working scoreless seventh and eighth innings.

Jimmy Herget (1-3) allowed Texas’ three seventh-inning runs in his one inning of relief of Reid Detmers.

PHILLIES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3, 10 INNINGS

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Castellanos drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning after two Arizona players collided on a fly ball, lifting Philadelphia over the Diamondbacks.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez held the Diamondbacks in check with seven scoreless innings, but Christian Walker tied it in the eighth with a three-run homer.

After Craig Kimbrel (5-1) stranded a runner at third in the ninth inning, Trea Turner floated a fly ball to shallow right field off Scott McGough (0-5). The ball dropped when Arizona second baseman Geraldo Perdomo and right fielder Jake McCarthy collided, putting runners on second and third.

METS 4, YANKEES 3, 10 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a game-ending double in the 10th inning and the New York Mets recovered from a string of mental and physical errors to beat the New York Yankees for a two-game Subway Series split.

In the 10th, with Eduardo Escobar the automatic runner at second, Albert Abreu (2-2) struck out Mark Vientos. Nick Ramirez relieved and Nimmo hit a drive over Jake Bauers and off the wall in right-center. Escobar tagged up and sprinted home with a headfirst slide, giving the $355 million Mets just their second victory in 11 games and third walk-off win this season.

Dominic Leone (1-2) got his first win since joining the Mets last month.

The Mets made two errors and committed only the second shift violation in the major leagues this season.

ASTROS 5, NATIONALS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu scored on catcher Keibert Ruiz’s throwing error in a wild ninth inning to give Houston a victory over Washington.

Kyle Tucker led off with a single off Hunter Harvey (2-3), and Abreu followed with an infield single. Yainer Diaz struck out before Corey Julks walked to load the bases to set up Jake Meyers’ grounder to short. Josiah Gray allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Washington rallied for three runs in the ninth off Houston closer Ryan Pressly (1-2). Joey Meneses reached on an error by Alex Bregman to start the inning and scored on an RBI double by Corey Dickerson. Framber Valdez allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.

WHITE SOX 8, DODGERS 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clint Frazier singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and Chicago beat Los Angeles after losing starter Mike Clevinger and manager Pedro Grifol.

Jake Burger homered twice, including a two-run shot that tied it at 4 in the eighth as the White Sox snapped a three-game skid.

Clevinger exited in the fifth because of right biceps soreness after completing a pitch. Grifol was ejected for the third time this season after arguing with home plate umpire Pat Hoberg and crew chief Brian O’Nora in the sixth.

Reynaldo López (2-4) got the victory with a perfect inning of relief.

Frazier’s go-ahead single to center scored Andrew Benintendi, who was hit by a pitch from Alex Vesia (0-3) and took second on a wild pitch.

MARLINS 4, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Miami’s Jesús Sánchez made a leaping, game-saving catch at the wall in the bottom of the ninth inning to rob Seattle’s Eugenio Suárez of a grand slam, and the Marlins avoided a three-game sweep.

Seattle loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning against A.J. Puk thanks to a pair of errors by Luis Arraez. Suárez lined a 2-1 pitch from Puk deep to right field, but Sánchez quickly tracked his way to the wall and made a leaping grab and pulled back the potential game-tying homer.

Sánchez’s defensive gem made a winner out of 20-year-old rookie Eury Pérez, who dazzled in just his seventh start. Pérez limited the Mariners to just a pair of hits and pitched into the sixth for the first time. Pérez (4-1) struck out six and walked only one and helped Miami’s pitching recover after getting knocked around in the first two games of the series.

Seattle starter Luis Castillo (4-5) labored through 5 2/3 innings, giving up only two hits and two runs, but matched his career-high with six walks.

GIANTS 8, CARDINALS 5, 10 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and Thairo Estrada had the go-ahead single in 10th, and San Francisco rallied to complete a three-game sweep of St. Louis.

Estrada’s single scored Yastrzemski, who was the automatic runner at second base. Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. followed with RBI singles off Steven Matz (0-7).

Tyler Rogers (1-4) got the win with a perfect ninth inning and Camilo Doval earned his 18th save in 19 opportunities.

Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery gave up three runs in 6 1/3 innings, allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out seven.

CUBS 10, PIRATES 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson started Chicago’s six-run sixth inning with a hit, then capped the rally with an RBI single as the Cubs overcame a four-run deficit.

Swanson finished with three hits and two RBIs to help Chicago knock off Pittsburgh, which entered in first in the NL Central, for the second straight night. The Cubs had 13 hits — 12 singles — to reach double-digits in hits and runs again.

The Pirates were cruising with a 5-1 lead before the Cubs sent 11 men to the plate in the sixth. Roansy Contreras (3-6) the first of five Pirates relievers, yielded five runs on three hits and two walks over 1 1/3 innings to fuel the rally. Pittsburgh’s Osvaldo Bido started in his major league debut. The rangy 27-year-old right-hander allowed one run on four hits, while striking out six through four innings.

Chicago starter Drew Smyly (6-4) ended a three-game losing streak despite allowing five runs on nine hits in six innings. Three relievers closed it out, with Adbert Alzolay throwing a scoreless ninth.

TWINS 4, BREWERS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A four-run third inning sparked by Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo and Trevor Larnach vaulted Minnesota to its first series sweep of Milwaukee since 2017, handing the Brewers their sixth straight loss.

Twins starter Bailey Ober (4-3) recorded a season high-tying seven strikeouts and two earned runs on six hits. Relievers Brock Stewart, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax each pitched a perfect inning of relief, with usual closer Duran playing an unconventional setup role in the eighth. Jax earned his second career save.

A recently rejuvenated Twins lineup got hot during its second time through the batting order against starter Colin Rea (3-4). Rea allowed four earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

RED SOX 6, ROCKIES 3

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo and Rob Refsnyder had two RBIs apiece and Boston rallied in a five-run seventh inning to avoid a sweep by Colorado.

The start of the game was delayed more than two hours because of thunderstorms.

Garrett Whitlock (4-2) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs and six hits with seven strikeouts. He improved to 3-0 in his past four starts.

Colorado starter Austin Gomber (4-6) gave up three runs, struck out five and walked one.

REDS 7, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cincinnati got three homers during a five-run fifth inning, including a three-run shot by Matt McLain, and held on to complete a three-game series sweep.

Spencer Steer homered in the second inning before Stuart Fairchild and Jonathan India joined McLain in going deep in the fifth, breaking open a 1-all game and sending the Reds to their fifth straight win and eighth in the last 10 games.

Ben Lively (4-4) ended a rough stretch for Cincinnati starters, allowing 10 hits but just two runs over 5 2/3 innings. Alexis Diaz entered with two on and one out in the ninth and struck out Freddy Fermin and retired Dairon Blanco for his 17th save.

The Royals’ Daniel Lynch (0-3) gave up all four Reds homers, the most he’s allowed in an outing in his career. He allowed seven runs on seven hits and a pair of walks as his winless streak stretched to 15 starts.

PADRES 5, GUARDIANS 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched seven shutout innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado hit two of San Diego’s four solo homers to shut out Cleveland.

Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz also homered for the Padres, who have won five of their last six games.

Wacha (7-2), who has a major league best 0.91 ERA since the beginning of May, gave up four singles in 6 2/3 innings. He lowered his season ERA to 2.89. Padres reliever Tim Hill pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth innings to preserve the shutout.

Aaron Civale (2-2) gave up two runs in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and allowed five hits.

