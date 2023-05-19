Atlanta United plays the Chicago Fire after shutout victory

Atlanta United FC (6-4-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (3-4-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Chicago +128, Atlanta United FC +197, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Colorado Rapids 4-0, Atlanta United faces the Chicago Fire.

The Fire are 1-3-5 in conference matchups. The Fire are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 15 goals led by Kei Kamara with four.

United is 3-3-3 against conference opponents. United is first in the Eastern Conference with 25 goals. Thiago Almada leads the team with six.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. United won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has scored four goals for the Fire. Arnaud Souquet has three assists over the past 10 games.

Almada has six goals and five assists for United. Giorgos Giakoumakis has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-3-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

United: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Robert Jonathan Dean Jr. (injured).

United: Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Erik Lopez (injured), Brad Guzan (injured), Caleb Wiley (injured), Amar Sejdic (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .