Atlanta United brings losing streak into match with the Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids (2-4-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (5-4-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Atlanta United FC -139, Colorado +351, Draw +296; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United will try to end a three-game skid when it hosts the Colorado Rapids.

United is 4-1-1 in home games. United is 2-0-1 when it records a pair of goals.

The Rapids are 2-2-3 in road games. The Rapids are 1-3 in one-goal matches.

Wednesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has five goals for United. Caleb Wiley has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Cabral has two goals for the Rapids. Michael Barrios has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Rapids: 2-3-5, averaging 1.0 goal, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Erik Lopez (injured), Giorgos Giakoumakis (injured), Brad Guzan (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

Rapids: Abraham Rodriguez (injured), Bryan Acosta (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured), Max (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Cole Bassett (injured), Diego Rubio (injured), Jack Price (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .