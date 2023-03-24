Almada and Atlanta United visit the Columbus Crew

Atlanta United FC (3-0-1) vs. Columbus Crew (1-2-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Columbus +148, Atlanta United FC +168, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Thiago Almada leads Atlanta United into a matchup with the Columbus Crew after scoring two goals against the Portland Timbers.

The Crew were 10-8-16 overall in the 2022 season while going 7-4-6 at home. The Crew scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 41.

United finished 10-14-10 overall and 2-10-5 on the road in the 2022 season. United scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 54.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured), Christian Ramirez (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured).

United: Matheus Rossetto (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .