AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    La Salle defeats Duquesne 81-70 in Atlantic 10 Tournament

    March 9, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jhamir Brickus had 23 points in La Salle’s 81-70 victory against Duquesne on Wednesday night in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

    Brickus also contributed three steals for the Explorers (15-18). Khalil Brantley added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists.

    Jimmy Clark III finished with 27 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Dukes (20-12). Joe Reece added 13 points, two steals and two blocks for Duquesne. Dae Dae Grant also recorded 13 points.

    Brickus’ 19-point second half helped La Salle close out the 11-point victory, overcoming a 33-27 halftime deficit.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.