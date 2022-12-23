Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 62, Dutch Fork 38
Blacksburg 65, Broome 52
Carolina Intl, N.C. 88, White Knoll 65
Catawba Ridge 53, Fort Mill 50
D.W. Daniel 74, Berea 41
Dreher 72, Liberty 27
Greenbrier, Ga. 55, South Aiken 49
Greer Middle College 59, Heathwood Hall 52
Hartsville 53, Dreher 51
Hillcrest 75, Boiling Springs 45
Indian Land 79, South Mecklenburg, N.C. 58
Irmo 74, Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 54
J.L. Mann 66, Aiken 54
Lancaster 69, Gray Collegiate Academy 66
North Augusta 66, James F. Byrnes 59
Redondo Union, Calif. 50, Cardinal Newman 49
Spartanburg 83, Westwood 56
St. James 74, Hanahan 38
Union County 62, Chesnee 39
Wagener-Salley 61, Williston-Elko 54
Westside 80, Greenwood 61
Westside-Augusta, Ga. 70, Ridge View 52
Wilson 70, Monterey Trail, Calif. 44
Woodmont 72, Columbia 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/