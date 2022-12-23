AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 62, Dutch Fork 38

Blacksburg 65, Broome 52

Carolina Intl, N.C. 88, White Knoll 65

Catawba Ridge 53, Fort Mill 50

D.W. Daniel 74, Berea 41

Dreher 72, Liberty 27

Greenbrier, Ga. 55, South Aiken 49

Greer Middle College 59, Heathwood Hall 52

Hartsville 53, Dreher 51

Hillcrest 75, Boiling Springs 45

Indian Land 79, South Mecklenburg, N.C. 58

Irmo 74, Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 54

J.L. Mann 66, Aiken 54

Lancaster 69, Gray Collegiate Academy 66

North Augusta 66, James F. Byrnes 59

Redondo Union, Calif. 50, Cardinal Newman 49

Spartanburg 83, Westwood 56

St. James 74, Hanahan 38

Union County 62, Chesnee 39

Wagener-Salley 61, Williston-Elko 54

Westside 80, Greenwood 61

Westside-Augusta, Ga. 70, Ridge View 52

Wilson 70, Monterey Trail, Calif. 44

Woodmont 72, Columbia 56

___

