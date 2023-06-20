Dallas aims to stop losing streak in matchup with Austin

FC Dallas (7-6-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (5-8-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Austin FC +105, FC Dallas +247, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to stop a three-game skid when it takes on Austin.

Austin is 3-8-4 in Western Conference games. Austin ranks ninth in the league drawing 89 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.

Dallas is 6-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 21 goals led by Jesus Ferreira with 10.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Dallas won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Gallagher has five goals and one assist for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Ferreira has scored 10 goals for Dallas. Jader Obrian has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Dallas: 3-4-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured), Aleksandar Radovanovic (injured), Sofiane Djeffal (injured).

Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (injured), Ema Twumasi (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Jader Obrian (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .