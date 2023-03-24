AP NEWS
    Colorado Rapids look for first win of the season, visit Austin

    By The Associated PressMarch 24, 2023 GMT

    Colorado Rapids (0-3-1) vs. Austin FC (2-2-0)

    Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC -169, Colorado +416, Draw +312; over/under is 2.5 goals

    BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids seek their first victory of the season when they visit Austin.

    Austin finished 16-10-8 overall and 10-3-6 at home last season. Austin scored 65 goals last season, averaging 1.9 per game.

    The Rapids finished 11-13-10 overall and 1-11-5 on the road in the 2022 season. The Rapids averaged 1.4 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

    NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Julio Cascante (injured).

    Rapids: Moise Bombito (injured), Yaya Toure (injured), Jonathan Lewis (injured), Jack Price (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), Diego Rubio (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

