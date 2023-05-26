Austin faces the Houston Dynamo after shutout victory

Austin FC (4-5-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (4-5-3, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Houston +113, Austin FC +230, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Toronto 1-0, Austin faces the Houston Dynamo.

The Dynamo are 2-3-2 in Western Conference play. The Dynamo are 2-4 in one-goal matches.

Austin is 2-5-4 against Western Conference opponents. Austin ranks ninth in the Western Conference giving up only 18 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hector Herrera has two goals and two assists for the Dynamo. Amine Bassi has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Jon Gallagher has scored four goals with one assist for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 4-3-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.0 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Austin: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Teenage Hadebe (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured).

Austin: Sebastian Driussi (injured), Zan Kolmanic (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .