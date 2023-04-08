Los Angeles FC hosts Austin in Western Conference finals

Austin FC (16-10-8, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles FC (21-9-4, first in the Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -197, Austin FC +451; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC hosts Austin in the Western Conference finals.

LAFC is 15-9-3 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC leads the Western Conference with 209 corner kicks drawn, averaging 6.1 per game.

Austin is 11-9-8 against conference opponents. Austin has a 9-6 record in matches decided by one goal.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. Austin won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has 17 goals and four assists for LAFC. Carlos Vela has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Maximiliano Urruti has nine goals for Austin. Sebastian Driussi has scored seven goals over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 4-5-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Austin: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Jesus Murillo (injured), Gareth Bale (injured).

Austin: Washington Corozo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .