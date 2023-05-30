Austin hosts Minnesota United in conference action

Minnesota United FC (5-5-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (4-6-4, 10th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Austin FC +106, Minnesota United FC +248, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin and Minnesota United square off in conference action.

Austin is 2-6-4 against Western Conference teams. Austin ranks 10th in the Western Conference allowing just 20 goals.

United is 5-3-3 in conference games. United ranks ninth in the league giving up 15 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Gallagher has four goals and one assist for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane has four goals for United. Michael Boxall has scored one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 2-4-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

United: 3-5-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Sebastian Driussi (injured), Owen Wolff (injured).

United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Mikael Josh Marques de Pombal Vivar (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .