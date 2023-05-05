Austin takes road losing streak into matchup against the Portland Timbers

Austin FC (2-4-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (3-5-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Portland +110, Austin FC +223, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin travels to the Portland Timbers looking to break a three-game road skid.

The Timbers are 3-3-2 against Western Conference opponents. Diego Chara paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with two. The Timbers have scored 13 goals.

Austin is 1-4-3 in Western Conference games. Austin has a 2-1 record in matches decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chara has scored two goals for the Timbers. Juan David Mosquera Lopez has two goals and one assist.

Jon Gallagher has three goals and one assist for Austin. Sebastian Driussi has two goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Timbers: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Austin: Averaging 0.9 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Eryk Williamson (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), David Bingham (injured), Zac Mcgraw (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured).

Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Diego Fagundez (injured), Sofiane Djeffal (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .