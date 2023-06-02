Austin hosts Real Salt Lake in Western Conference action

Real Salt Lake (4-7-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (5-6-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Austin FC -104, Real Salt Lake +253, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin hosts Real Salt Lake in a conference matchup.

Austin is 3-6-4 against Western Conference opponents. Austin is 5-3 in one-goal games.

RSL is 3-6-4 against Western Conference opponents. RSL is 0-2-1 when it scores only one goal.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Austin won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Gallagher has five goals and one assist for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has three goals over the past 10 games.

Jefferson Savarino has scored four goals with two assists for RSL. Pablo Ruiz has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 3-4-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

RSL: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Owen Wolff (injured), Zan Kolmanic (injured), Sebastian Driussi (injured).

RSL: Marcelo Silva (injured), Diego Luna (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .