Sporting Kansas City brings home winning streak into matchup with Austin

Austin FC (5-7-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (4-8-5, 12th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Sporting Kansas City -111, Austin FC +283, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Austin trying to prolong a three-game home winning streak.

Sporting KC is 4-6-4 in Western Conference games. Sporting KC is 0-3-2 when it scores a single goal.

Austin is 3-7-4 in Western Conference games. Austin ranks seventh in the league drawing 84 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Salloi has scored four goals and added three assists for Sporting KC. Erik Thommy has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jon Gallagher has scored five goals with one assist for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Austin: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Johnny Russell (injured), Kayden Pierre (injured), William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

Austin: Leo Vaisanen (injured), Aleksandar Radovanovic (injured), Owen Wolff (injured), Zan Kolmanic (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .