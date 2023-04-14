Vancouver Whitecaps take shutout streak into matchup against Austin

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-2-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (2-3-1, 10th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps come into a matchup against Austin after notching two straight shutout wins.

Austin is 1-3-1 in conference play. Austin has a 2-1 record in games decided by one goal.

The Whitecaps are 1-2-3 in Western Conference games. The Whitecaps are fourth in the Western Conference with 11 goals led by Simon Becher with three.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Gallagher has three goals and one assist for Austin. Sebastian Driussi has one goal and one assist.

Becher has scored three goals with one assist for the Whitecaps. Brian White has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Austin: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Whitecaps: Averaging 1.6 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 7.9 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Julio Cascante (injured).

Whitecaps: Sergio Cordova (injured), Alessandro Schopf (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .