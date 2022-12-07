SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Dec. 5:

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Richardson Lake Highlands, 6-1; 2. North Crowley, 11-2; 3. Humble Summer Creek, 7-2; 4. Fort Bend Elkins, 8-2; 5. Mansfield Legacy, 10-1; 6. Beaumont United, 8-1; 7. Austin Westlake, 12-2; 8. Arlington Martin, 10-2; 9. Allen, 12-4; 10. Lewisville Hebron, 9-4; 11. Trophy Club Nelson, 10-3; 12. Richardson, 8-5; 13. Pearland Dawson, 9-3; 14. Katy Seven Lakes, 11-4; 15. Cy Creek, 7-4; 16. Tomball Memorial, 10-0; 17. Round Rock Stony Point, 10-0; 18. Denton Guyer, 6-2; 19. DeSoto, 7-1; 20. South Grand Prairie, 6-4; 21. Humble Atascocita, 8-5; 22. SA Northside Brennan, 8-6; 23. Round Rock, 7-4; 24. Plano East, 10-1; 25. Killeen Harker Heights, 5-4.

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball, 5-2; 2. Fort Bend Marshall, 9-2; 3. Mansfield Summit, 9-2; 4. Amarillo, 14-1; 5. Killeen Ellison, 9-1; 6. Boerne Champion, 12-1; 7. Manvel, 6-4; 8. Lancaster, 6-5; 9. Lufkin, 9-0; 10. Frisco Wakeland, 9-3; 11. Frisco Memorial, 8-6; 12. Frisco Liberty, 10-2; 13. Colleyville Heritage, 9-3; 14. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 4-2; 15. A&M Consolidated, 8-4; 16. FW Wyatt, 1-5; 17. Lucas Lovejoy, 6-1; 18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 8-4; 19. Mount Pleasant, 8-0; 20. SA Wagner, 6-6; 21. Midlothian, 10-3; 22. NRH Richland, 7-1; 23. NRH Birdville, 4-4; 24. CC Flour Bluff, 8-3; 25. SA Veterans Memorial, 10-3.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter, 10-1; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 10-0; 3. Silsbee, 3-8; 4. WF Hirschi, 1-5; 5. Houston Washington, 2-3; 6. Boerne, 5-2; 7. Houston Furr, 4-0; 8. Sulphur Springs, 8-2; 9. Stafford, 10-1; 10. Canyon, 6-1; 11. Dallas Pinkston, 8-4; 12. Canyon Randall, 5-5; 13. Alvin Iowa Colony, 8-1; 14. Houston Yates, 4-1; 15. Somerset, 8-4; 16. Dallas Lincoln, 5-8; 17. Hardin-Jefferson, 8-1; 18. Hamshire-Fannett, 6-3; 19. Waco Connally, 4-2; 20. Wilmer Hutchins, 3-5; 21. Hereford, 4-2; 22. Bullard, 12-2; 23. Bishop, 7-3; 24. Gatesville, 9-1; 25. Center, 4-1.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 4-5; 2. Hitchcock, 0-4; 3. SA Cole, 5-7; 4. CC London, 8-0; 5. Shallowater, 5-0; 6. Lorena, 8-0; 7. Peaster, 5-2; 8. Ponder, 9-1; 9. Diboll, 0-0; 10. Brock, 6-3; 11. Lytle, 7-2; 12. WF City View, 5-2; 13. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 8-2; 14. Mexia, 7-2; 15. Holliday, 5-0; 16. Winnie East Chambers, 6-0; 17. Jefferson, 6-0; 18. Franklin, 0-2; 19. Mineola, 3-2; 20. Orangefield, 6-3; 21. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 5-5; 22. Childress, 4-2; 23. Poth, 0-0; 24. Gunter, 9-0; 25. Crystal City, 4-8.

Class 2A

1. Clarendon, 3-1; 2. Lipan, 10-0; 3. La Rue La Poynor, 6-3; 4. Flatonia, 4-0; 5. New Home, 6-3; 6. Timpson, 0-0; 7. New Deal, 3-2; 8. Big Sandy, 9-0; 9. Martins Mill, 7-3; 10. Douglass, 11-1; 11. Tolar, 7-1; 12. Stockdale, 0-6; 13. Beckville, 3-0; 14. Seymour, 6-1; 15. Frankston, 3-3; 16. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 6-5; 17. Floydada, 9-1; 18. Port Aransas, 6-3; 19. Big Lake Reagan County, 6-3; 20. Mumford, 6-3; 21. Corrigan, 5-1; 22. Olton, 4-2; 23. Grapeland, 2-2; 24. Hearne, 7-1; 25. Wolfe City, 5-3.

Class 1A

1. Graford, 9-0; 2. Mertzon Irion County, 0-0; 3. Jayton, 3-0; 4. Tilden McMullen County, 8-0; 5. Perrin Whitt, 9-2; 6. Nazareth, 3-2; 7. Texline, 5-2; 8. Lorenzo, 3-6; 9. Slidell, 4-5; 10. Garden City, 5-3; 11. Martinsville, 11-2; 12. Brookeland, 8-3; 13. Henrietta Midway, 9-3; 14. Dodd City, 6-6; 15. San Perlita, 3-6; 16. Abbott, 0-0; 17. Whitharral, 0-0; 18. Waelder, 7-6; 19. Huckabay, 5-3; 20. Lenorah Grady, 7-1; 21. Neches, 7-5; 22. Laneville, 5-3; 23. Eula, 2-3; 24. Munday, 5-1; 25. Electra, 7-2.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Houston Christian, 9-1; 2. Houston St. Thomas, 7-0; 3. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 13-4; 4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 9-3; 5. Addison Trinity Christian, 14-2; 6. SA Central Catholic, 10-2; 7. SA Antonian Prep, 11-4; 8. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 10-4; 9. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 13-5; 10. Plano John Paul II, 5-7.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Austin St. Michael’s, 9-4; 2. Midland Christian, 9-7; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 6-3; 4. Grapevine Faith Christian, 11-4; 5. FW Southwest Christian, 10-3; 6. The Woodlands Christian, 8-7; 7. Argyle Liberty Christian, 10-7; 8. Frisco Legacy Christian, 12-3; 9. Brownsville St. Joseph, 10-3; 10. FW Christian, 9-8.

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 4-2; 2. Austin Brentwood Christian, 3-3; 3. Arlington Grace Prep, 5-5; 4. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 11-2; 5. Schertz John Paul II, 2-4; 6. Colleyville Covenant Christian, 4-3; 7. McKinney Christian, 2-0; 8. Austin Veritas, 5-1; 9. Austin Hill Country Christian, 1-0; 10. FW Lake Country Christian, 0-0.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston Lutheran North, 7-2; 2. Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 6-2; 3. Houston Westbury Christian, 6-6; 4. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 7-4; 5. Lubbock Christian, 2-0; 6. Richardson North Dallas Adventist, 1-2; 7. Waco Live Oak Classical, 11-0; 8. Marble Falls Faith, 4-2; 9. Plano Coram Deo, 2-4; 10. Bryan Brazos Christian, 3-0.

TAPPS 2A

1. Houston Grace Christian, 11-5; 2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 0-0; 3. Galveston O’Connell, 5-4; 4. Ft. Worth Bethesda Christian, 11-0; 5. Longview Christian, 3-3; 6. Pflugerville Concordia, 6-3; 7. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 4-4; 8. Austin Juan Diego Catholic, 6-6; 9. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 0-0; 10. Longview Trinity, 3-1.

TAPPS 1A

1. Wichita Falls Christian, 7-2; 2. Cypress Covenant, 9-5; 3. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 0-0; 4. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 6-3; 5. San Angelo Cornerstone, 7-3; 6. Amarillo Accelerate Christian, 6-1; 7. Alamo Macedonian, 6-5; 8. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 0-0; 9. Longview St. Mary’s Catholic, 5-4; 10. Dallas Cambridge, 5-1.

___

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. South Grand Prairie, 8-3; 2. Pearland, 14-1; 3. Humble Summer Creek, 13-1; 4. SA Northside Clark, 11-3; 5. Coppell, 17-0; 6. DeSoto, 6-2; 7. SA Harlan, 13-2; 8. Austin High, 15-3; 9. Denton Braswell, 11-2; 10. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 12-3; 11. Lewisville Hebron, 9-3; 12. Little Elm, 11-2; 13. SA Northside Brennan, 13-4; 14. Fort Bend Austin, 17-0; 15. Katy Cinco Ranch, 12-1; 16. Beaumont Westbrook, 18-1; 17. Laredo United South, 11-2; 18. Cedar Hill, 8-6; 19. Friendswood Clear Brook, 10-4; 20. Tomball Memorial, 16-4; 21. Mansfield Legacy, 12-2; 22. Katy, 15-1; 23. Allen, 10-3; 24. Dallas Skyline, 8-4; 25. Houston King, 13-1.

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey, 11-2; 2. Amarillo High, 14-1; 3. SA Wagner, 10-3; 4. Mansfield Timberview, 13-3; 5. Lubbock Cooper, 11-2; 6. Lamar Fulshear, 10-2; 7. Pflugerville, 11-3; 8. Argyle, 11-3; 9. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 12-2; 10. Buda Hays, 14-2; 11. FW Brewer, 10-2; 12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 15-5; 13. Frisco Lebanon Trail, 12-2; 14. Amarillo Tascosa, 12-2; 15. Frisco Liberty, 6-4; 16. Midlothian Heritage, 12-3; 17. CC Flour Bluff, 12-2; 18. Manvel, 13-7; 19. Montgomery, 10-2; 20. McKinney North, 10-4; 21. EP Burges, 13-1; 22. Lubbock Coronado, 10-3; 23. Edinburg Vela, 10-4; 24. Liberty Hill, 12-4; 25. Mount Pleasant, 10-6.

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose, 16-0; 2. Fredericksburg, 13-2; 3. Waco La Vega, 13-3; 4. Hardin-Jefferson, 11-3; 5. Levelland, 10-1; 6. Canyon, 9-2; 7. Boerne, 11-1; 8. Navasota, 17-0; 9. Seminole, 4-2; 10. Waco Connally, 11-2; 11. Beeville Jones, 9-4; 12. Stephenville, 13-2; 13. Geronimo Navarro, 13-3; 14. Paris North Lamar, 10-3; 15. Van Alstyne, 13-3; 16. Lampasas, 15-6; 17. Sunnyvale, 12-3; 18. Marble Falls, 8-4; 19. Sanger, 7-4; 20. Kennedale, 5-8; 21. Silsbee, 8-0; 22. Wimberley, 14-1; 23. Lubbock Estacado, 7-3; 24. Canton, 13-2; 25. Bishop, 8-2.

Class 3A

1. Fairfield, 5-2; 2. Peaster, 9-3; 3. Winnsboro, 8-4; 4. Holliday, 6-2; 5. Canadian, 6-0; 6. Tuscola Jim Ned, 12-1; 7. Pottsboro, 13-1; 8. Bushland, 2-0; 9. Edgewood, 7-3; 10. Brock, 12-3; 11. Wall, 11-2; 12. Idalou, 4-4; 13. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 7-4; 14. Shallowater, 5-4; 15. Gunter, 8-4; 16. Mount Vernon, 5-2; 17. WF City View, 9-2; 18. Lorena, 10-3; 19. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 4-2; 20. Columbus, 5-2; 21. Aransas Pass, 7-4; 22. Lyford, 10-4; 23. Crystal City, 9-5; 24. Mexia, 8-5; 25. El Maton Tidehaven, 13-3.

Class 2A

1. New Home, 12-2; 2. Sundown, 9-1; 3. Nocona, 8-0; 4. Martins Mill, 7-3; 5. Lipan, 12-3; 6. Gruver, 6-3; 7. Panhandle, 7-4; 8. Evadale, 15-1; 9. Weimar, 7-1; 10. Tenaha, 9-2; 11. Chireno, 13-2; 12. La Rue La Poynor, 11-2; 13. Farwell, 4-3; 14. Goldthwaite, 7-0; 15. Skidmore Tynan, 14-0; 16. Windthorst, 5-1; 17. Harper, 7-1; 18. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 10-2; 19. Cisco, 7-2; 20. Muenster, 9-4; 21. Woden, 10-4; 22. Muenster, 9-4; 23. Charlotte, 10-5; 24. Seymour, 10-0; 25. Hamilton, 8-6.

Class 1A

1. Huckabay, 15-1; 2. Nazareth, 10-4; 3. Neches, 7-0; 4. Turkey Valley, 9-2; 5. Slidell, 9-0; 6. Dodd City, 13-0; 7. Gordon, 9-1; 8. Robert Lee, 4-1; 9. Saltillo, 10-2; 10. Ackerly Sands, 9-4; 11. Hermleigh, 4-2; 12. Veribest, 5-0; 13. Gorman, 12-0; 14. Jayton, 7-1; 15. Whiteface, 6-1; 16. Mertzon Irion County, 3-1; 17. Westbrook, 11-3; 18. Rocksprings, 9-3; 19. Tilden McMullen County, 4-3; 20. Moulton, 7-5; 21. Gail Borden County, 6-2; 22. Roscoe Highland, 3-1; 23. Iredell, 4-0; 24. Spur, 7-2; 25. Klondike, 3-0.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano John Paul II, 14-3; 2. Houston Christian, 11-4; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 11-6; 4. FW Nolan Catholic, 12-5; 5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 6-2; 6. SA Antonian Prep, 12-6; 7. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 8-5; 8. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 4-3; 9. Houston The Village, 5-5; 10. Dallas Ursuline, 6-7.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Argyle Liberty Christian, 12-4; 2. Houston Second Baptist, 5-2; 3. Grapevine Faith Christian, 11-2; 4. FW Southwest Christian, 3-5; 5. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 10-3; 6. FW All Saints, 4-4; 7. Tyler Grace Community, 11-2; 8. Midland Christian, 3-3; 9. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 8-1; 10. Victoria St. Joseph’s, 5-7.

TAPPS 4A

1. Dallas Christian, 6-6; 2. Geneva, 6-3; 3. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 3-6; 4. Arlington Pantego, 7-1; 5. FW Lake Country Christian, 10-2; 6. Arlington Grace Prep, 8-2; 7. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 7-6; 8. League City Bay Area Christian, 6-1; 9. Willow Park Trinity Christian, 10-0; 10. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 1-2.

TAPPS 3A

1. Rosehill Christian, 9-0; 2. Lutheran North, 3-6; 3. Lubbock Christian, 0-0; 4. San Jacinto Christian, 0-0; 5. SA Lutheran, 7-7; 6. SA Castle Hills, 3-2; 7. Central Texas Christian, 6-2; 8. Bishop Gorman Catholic, 3-8; 9. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 10-3; 10. Bryan Brazos Christian, 4-1.

TAPPS 2A

1. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 2-0; 2. Lubbock All Saints, 7-0; 3. Red Oak Ovilla, 5-1; 4. Shiner St. Paul, 2-6; 5. Muenster Sacred Heart, 6-2; 6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 1-1; 7. Dallas First Baptist, 5-4; 8. Lubbock Southcrest, 3-3; 9. Terrell Poetry Christian, 11-1; 10. Conroe Covenant Christian, 5-2.

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 14-3; 2. San Angelo Cornerstone, 2-2; 3. Cypress Covenant, 6-2; 4. Granbury Cornerstone Christian, 0-1; 5. WF Christ, 5-2; 6. Weatherford Victory Baptist, 3-7; 7. Wichita Falls Christian, 5-3; 8. Fredericksburg Heritage, 3-0; 9. Sherman Texoma Christian, 1-7; 10. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 1-2.