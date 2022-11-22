Texas high school basketball rankings

Click to copy

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Nov. 21:

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Richardson Lake Highlands, 2-1; 2. Arlington Martin, 2-0; 3. North Crowley, 7-0; 4. Richardson, 4-2; 5. SA Northside Brennan, 5-2; 6. Pearland Dawson, 4-1; 7. Humble Summer Creek, 5-2; 8. Cy Creek, 5-2; 9. Lewisville Hebron, 4-3; 10. Trophy Club Nelson, 7-0; 11. South Grand Prairie, 3-0; 12. Austin Westlake, 6-1; 13. Humble Atascocita, 5-2; 14. Fort Bend Elkins, 5-2; 15. The Woodlands College Park, 5-1; 16. Beaumont United, 1-1; 17. Cy Falls, 1-2; 18. Lake Travis, 6-0; 19. DeSoto, 6-1; 20. Wolfforth Frenship, 2-0; 21. Plano East, 6-0; 22. Denton Guyer, 4-1; 23. Prosper Rock Hill, 4-0; 24. Katy Seven Lakes, 6-2; 25. San Marcos, 6-1.

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball, 1-1; 2. Fort Bend Marshall, 3-0; 3. Lancaster, 2-1; 4. NRH Birdville, 1-1; 5. Killeen Ellison, 2-0; 6. Boerne Champion, 5-0; 7. Manvel, 5-2; 8. Amarillo, 6-1; 9. Mansfield Summit, 3-1; 10. Lufkin, 1-0; 11. Frisco Memorial, 0-2; 12. SA Wagner, 5-2; 13. A&M Consolidated, 4-2; 14. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 1-1; 15. FW Wyatt, 0-2; 16. CC Flour Bluff, 6-2; 17. Lucas Lovejoy, 3-0; 18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 5-3; 19. Port Arthur Memorial, 3-0; 20. Crosby, 3-2; 21. Liberty Hill, 1-1; 22. Colleyville Heritage, 5-1; 23. Midlothian, 6-1; 24. SA Alamo Heights, 5-1; 25. Laredo Nixon, 3-3.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter, 3-0; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 3-0; 3. Silsbee, 0-2; 4. WF Hirschi, 0-2; 5. Houston Washington, 1-1; 6. Boerne, 0-0; 7. Waco Connally, 0-0; 8. Stafford, 1-0; 9. Canyon Randall, 2-1; 10. Sulphur Springs, 3-1; 11. Canyon, 1-1; 12. Pleasanton, 5-1; 13. Jacksonville, 0-1; 14. Dallas Lincoln, 2-5; 15. Houston Furr, 0-0; 16. Houston Yates, 1-0; 17. Decatur, 1-1; 18. Van Alstyne, 0-1; 19. La Marque, 2-1; 20. Somerset, 4-2; 21. Hereford, 1-1; 22. Wilmer Hutchins, 0-3; 23. Hamshire Fannett, 2-0; 24. Lubbock Estacado, 0-2; 25. Hardin-Jefferson, 1-1.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 0-2; 2. Hitchcock, 0-1; 3. SA Cole, 3-3; 4. Brock, 2-1; 5. CC London, 1-0; 6. Shallowater, 0-0; 7. Peaster, 1-1; 8. Lorena, 2-0; 9. Tatum, 0-0; 10. Diboll, 0-0; 11. Ponder, 0-0; 12. Crockett, 1-0; 13. Crystal City, 3-3; 14. WF City View, 0-1; 15. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 1-1; 16. Winnie East Chambers, 0-0; 17. Mineola, 0-0; 18. Franklin, 0-0; 19. Holliday, 0-0; 20. Lytle, 2-0; 21. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 1-1; 22. Hooks, 0-0; 23. Childress, 1-0; 24. Poth, 0-0; 25. Orangefield, 2-0.

Class 2A

1. Clarendon, 0-0; 2. Lipan, 3-0; 3. La Rue La Poynor, 4-1; 4. Flatonia, 0-0; 5. New Home, 2-0; 6. Timpson, 0-0; 7. New Deal, 0-0; 8. Big Sandy, 2-0; 9. Martins Mill, 2-1; 10. Douglass, 5-0; 11. Tolar, 2-1; 12. Stockdale, 0-0; 13. Hearne, 1-0; 14. Beckville, 0-0; 15. Seymour, 0-1; 16. Frankston, 0-0; 17. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 2-0; 18. Big Lake Reagan County, 2-0; 19. Port Aransas, 5-1; 20. Mumford, 3-0; 21. Christoval, 2-0; 22. Thorndale, 0-0; 23. Nocona, 1-0; 24. Tenaha, 0-0; 25. Wolfe City, 1-0.

Class 1A

1. Graford, 2-0; 2. Mertzon Irion County, 0-0; 3. Calvert, 0-0; 4. Jayton, 0-0; 5. Tilden McMullen County, 2-0; 6. Dodd City, 2-1; 7. Nazareth, 0-0; 8. Texline, 2-1; 9. Slidell, 1-1; 10. Eula, 0-1; 11. Martinsville, 5-1; 12. Lorenzo, 1-2; 13. Abbott, 0-0; 14. Whitharral, 0-0; 15. Perrin Whitt, 1-1; 16. San Perlita, 0-0; 17. Munday, 2-0; 18. Huckabay, 2-0; 19. Laneville, 1-0; 20. Garden City, 0-0; 21. Lenorah Grady, 2-0; 22. Lingleville, 1-1; 23. Waelder, 2-3; 24. Neches, 2-3; 25. Electra, 1-0.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 5-2; 2. Houston Christian, 3-0; 3. Houston St. Thomas, 3-0; 4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 4-1; 5. SA Central Catholic, 5-0; 6. SA Antonian, 5-3; 7. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 8-2; 8. Plano John Paul II, 2-4; 9. Addison Trinity Christian, 7-1; 10. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 3-1.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. SA TMI Episcopal, 4-1; 2. Austin St. Michael’s, 4-2; 3. Midland Christian, 8-2; 4. Houston Second Baptist, 5-3; 5. The Woodlands Christian, 3-2; 6. Grapevine Faith Christian, 8-1; 7. Arlington Oakridge, 4-0; 8. FW Christian, 4-4; 9. FW Southwest Christian, 5-1; 10. Laredo St. Augustine, 3-1.

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 1-0; 2. Schertz John Paul II, 1-0; 3. Arlington Grace Prep, 3-3; 4. Austin Brentwood Christian, 3-3; 5. Colleyville Covenant Christian, 0-0; 6. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 5-1; 7. Bullard Brook Hill, 0-0; 8. McKinney Christian, 2-0; 9. Austin Hill Country Christian, 1-0; 10. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian, 0-0.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston Westbury Christian, 0-3; 2. Houston Lutheran North, 4-0; 3. Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 2-0; 4. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 0-1; 5. North Dallas Adventist, 0-0; 6. Lubbock Christian, 0-0; 7. Marble Falls Faith, 0-1; 8. Plano Corem Deo, 1-2; 9. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 0-0; 10. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 0-3.

TAPPS 2A

1. Houston Grace Christian; 2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep; 3. Longview Christian; 4. Galveston O’Connell; 5. Red Oak Ovilla Christian; 6. Beaumont Legacy Christian; 7. Austin Juan Diego Catholic; 8. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal; 9. Bulverde Bracken Christian; 10. Garland Christian.

TAPPS 1A

1. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom; 2. WF Christ; 3. Irving Faustina; 4. Kingwood Covenant; 5. Cypress Covenant; 6. Fredericksburg Heritage; 7. San Angelo Cornerstone; 8. Houston Beren; 9. Sherman Texoma Christian; 10. Conroe Calvary Baptist.

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. South Grand Prairie, 6-2; 2. Pearland, 12-1; 3. Humble Summer Creek, 10-1; 4. DeSoto, 5-1; 5. Coppell, 9-0; 6. SA Northside Clark, 8-3; 7. Friendswood Clear Brook, 8-1; 8. Denton Braswell, 5-1; 9. SA Harlan, 12-1; 10. Austin High, 10-3; 11. Katy Cinco Ranch, 8-0; 12. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 10-2; 13. FW Boswell, 3-2; 14. Cedar Hill, 5-4; 15. SA Northside Brennan, 10-2; 16. Dallas Highland Park, 5-2; 17. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 5-3; 18. Tomball Memorial, 12-2; 19. Houston Memorial, 7-6; 20. Southlake Carroll, 5-2; 21. Katy Tompkins, 7-3; 22. Wolfforth Frenship, 7-0; 23. Cibolo Steele, 7-6; 24. Converse Judson, 8-4; 25. Houston Westfield, 4-1.

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey, 7-0; 2. Amarillo, 7-1; 3. SA Wagner, 5-2; 4. Mansfield Timberview, 7-2; 5. Lubbock Cooper, 9-1; 6. Argyle, 5-2; 7. Pflugerville, 6-2; 8. Fulshear, 8-2; 9. Buda Hays, 9-0; 10. FW Brewer, 7-0; 11. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 7-4; 12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 7-4; 13. Frisco Liberty, 3-2; 14. Manvel, 10-3; 15. CC Veterans Memorial, 8-4; 16. Princeton, 3-3; 17. Montgomery, 8-0; 18. CC Flour Bluff, 7-1; 19. Lubbock, 6-1; 20. Frisco Memorial, 4-5; 21. Midlothian Heritage, 7-2; 22. Amarillo Tascosa, 3-1; 23. EP Burges, 8-0; 24. McKinney North, 5-4; 25. Edinburg Vela, 8-3.

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose, 8-0; 2. Fredericksburg, 10-2; 3. Waco La Vega, 10-3; 4. Hardin-Jefferson, 8-2; 5. Boerne, 6-0; 6. Canyon, 3-2; 7. Seminole, 3-0; 8. Waco Connally, 5-0; 9. Stephenville, 7-1; 10. Kennedale, 5-3; 11. Sunnyvale, 6-1; 12. Levelland, 1-0; 13. Beeville Jones, 5-2; 14. Geronimo Navarro, 7-1; 15. Marble Falls, 6-1; 16. Sanger, 5-3; 17. Dallas Lincoln, 4-3; 18. Lampasas, 10-4; 19. Paris North Lamar, 4-1; 20. Hudson, 5-0; 21. Navasota, 8-0; 22. Wimberley, 8-0; 23. Bishop, 4-1; 24. Van Alstyne, 6-1; 25. Canton, 6-1.

Class 3A

1. Fairfield, 2-1; 2. Winnsboro, 2-1; 3. Peaster, 5-2; 4. Holliday, 1-0; 5. Tuscola Jim Ned, 4-0; 6. Idalou, 3-2; 7. Canadian, 2-0; 8. Pottsboro, 7-0; 9. Brock, 6-2; 10. Edgewood, 2-1; 11. Wall, 6-1; 12. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 2-0; 13. Bushland, 0-0; 14. Lorena, 5-2; 15. Shallowater, 2-3; 16. Lyford, 4-1; 17. Malakoff, 1-1; 18. Aransas Pass, 3-0; 19. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 0-0; 20. SA Cole, 0-4; 21. Mount Vernon, 5-1; 22. Columbus, 0-0; 23. Gunter, 6-2; 24. WF City View, 2-1; 25. Mexia, 8-1.

Class 2A

1. Lipan, 6-1; 2. New Home, 6-2; 3. Gruver, 2-0; 4. Panhandle, 1-0; 5. Sundown, 5-0; 6. Nocona, 2-0; 7. Farwell, 2-1; 8. Martins Mill, 1-2; 9. Mason, 4-1; 10. Evadale, 8-1; 11. Tenaha, 4-0; 12. Weimar, 1-0; 13. La Rue La Poynor, 6-1; 14. Cisco, 7-1; 15. Harper, 2-0; 16. Lovelady, 2-2; 17. Hamilton, 5-1; 18. Schulenberg, 1-0; 19. Muenster, 2-1; 20. Alvord, 2-1; 21. Merit Bland, 6-0; 22. Woden, 6-1; 23. Skidmore-Tynan, 9-0; 24. Goldthwaite, 7-0; 25. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 3-0.

Class 1A

1. Nazareth, 2-0; 2. Huckabay, 5-0; 3. Neches, 0-0; 4. Hermleigh, 3-0; 5. Turkey Valley, 6-2; 6. Slidell, 3-0; 7. Dodd City, 6-0; 8. Robert Lee, 3-1; 9. Moulton, 3-1; 10. Gordon, 5-0; 11. Ackerly Sands, 4-3; 12. Saltillo, 8-1; 13. Westbrook, 1-0; 14. Tilden McMullen County, 2-0; 15. Veribest, 0-0; 16. Roscoe Highland, 0-0; 17. Whiteface, 4-0; 18. Gail Borden County, 2-1; 19. Lingleville, 1-0; 20. Rocksprings, 5-0; 21. Mertzon Irion County, 2-0; 22. Spur, 0-0; 23. Iredell, 3-0; 24. Brookeland, 3-2; 25. Wildorado, 2-0.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano John Paul II, 8-3; 2. Houston Christian, 8-1; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 4-4; 4. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 5-0; 5. SA Antonian, 8-3; 6. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 5-3; 7. Dallas Ursuline, 5-3; 8. Houston The Village, 2-3; 9. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 2-2; 10. Houston St. Agnes, 3-5.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Houston Second Baptist, 4-2; 2. Argyle Liberty Christian, 7-3; 3. FW Southwest Christian, 2-4; 4. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 5-3; 5. Grapevine Faith Christian, 5-1; 6. Austin Hyde Park, 4-2; 7. FW All Saints, 2-0; 8. Midland Christian, 3-1; 9. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 4-0; 10. Victoria St. Joseph’s, 2-4.

TAPPS 4A

1. Dallas Christian, 2-3; 2. Arlington Pantego, 7-1; 3. Geneva Boerne, 2-0; 4. Lubbock Trinity, 3-6; 4. Bay Area, 4-1; 6. The Woodlands Legacy, 3-1; 6. Arlington Grace Prep, 6-1; 8. FW Lake Country Christian, 5-0; 9. Schertz John Paul II, 1-2; 9. Bullard Brook Hill, 7-3.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston Lutheran North, 1-3; 2. Lubbock Christian, 0-0; 3. San Jacinto Christian, 5-0; 4. Rosehill Christian, 3-0; 5. SA Antonio, 4-1; 6. Central Texas Christian, 3-0; 7. Denton Calvary, 0-1; 8. Castle Hills, 2-0; 9. Live Oak Classical, 1-4; 9. Cornerstone McKinney, 2-0.

TAPPS 2A

1. Shiner St. Paul, 0-1; 2. FW Bethesda, 2-2; 3. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 1-0; 4. Red Oak Ovilla, 3-0; 5. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 1-0; 6. Dallas First Baptist, 2-1; 7. Lubbock All Saints, 2-0; 8. Lubbock Southcrest, 0-1; 9. Terrell Poetry Christian, 8-1; 10.Conroe Covenant Christian, 3-0.

TAPPS 1A

1. San Angelo Cornerstone; 2. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 3-0; 3. Cypress Covenant, 4-2; 4. Granbury Cornerstone; 5. WF Christ, 0-1; 6. Sherman Texoma Christian, 1-2; 7. Weatherford Victory Baptist, 2-3; 8. Wichita Christian, 2-0; 9. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 1-1; 10. Fredericksburg Heritage.