Texas high school basketball rankings
SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Nov. 21:
GIRLS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. South Grand Prairie, 6-3; 2. Pearland, 13-1; 3. Humble Summer Creek, 11-1; 4. SA Northside Clark, 9-3; 5. Coppell, 11-0; 6. DeSoto, 5-2; 7. SA Harlan, 12-2; 8. Austin High, 13-3; 9. Katy Cinco Ranch, 10-0; 10. Cedar Hill, 7-4; 11. SA Northside Brennan, 11-2; 12. Friendswood Clear Brook, 8-2; 13. Denton Braswell, 6-2; 14. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 11-2; 15. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 7-3; 16. Dallas Skyline, 6-2; 17. Tomball Memorial, 12-3; 18. Wolfforth Frenship, 7-0; 19. Allen, 6-2; 20. Lewisville Hebron, 6-3; 21. Mansfield Legacy, 7-1; 22. Little Elm, 6-2; 23. Laredo United South, 9-2; 24. Houston King, 9-0; 25. Katy, 10-1.
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey, 7-2; 2. Amarillo High, 9-1; 3. SA Wagner, 7-2; 4. Mansfield Timberview, 8-3; 5. Lubbock Cooper, 9-2; 6. Pflugerville, 8-2; 7. Lamar Fulshear, 9-2; 8. Argyle, 5-3; 9. Buda Hays, 11-0; 10. FW Brewer, 8-0; 11. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 7-4; 12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 10-5; 13. Frisco Liberty, 5-2; 14. Montgomery, 9-0; 15. CC Veterans Memorial, 9-5; 16. Manvel, 10-4; 17. CC Flour Bluff, 9-1; 18. Midlothian Heritage, 8-2; 19. Frisco Lebanon Trail, 8-1; 20. Lubbock, 11-3; 21. EP Burges, 9-0; 22. Amarillo Tascosa, 3-2; 23. McKinney North, 8-4; 24. Edinburg Vela, 9-4; 25. Frisco Memorial, 4-5.
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose, 10-0; 2. Fredericksburg, 11-2; 3. Waco La Vega, 12-3; 4. Hardin-Jefferson, 9-2; 5. Boerne, 7-0; 6. Levelland, 6-0; 7. Canyon, 7-2; 8. Stephenville, 9-1; 9. Sunnyvale, 9-1; 10. Seminole, 4-1; 11. Kennedale, 5-3; 12. Waco Connally, 5-2; 13. Geronimo Navarro, 9-1; 14. Sanger, 6-3; 15. Marble Falls, 7-1; 16. Lampasas, 11-5; 17. Beeville Jones, 5-3; 18. Dallas Lincoln, 4-4; 19. Paris North Lamar, 6-1; 20. Hudson, 6-0; 21. Navasota, 10-0; 22. Wimberley, 9-0; 23. Bishop, 6-1; 24. Godley, 4-1; 25. Canton, 8-1.
Class 3A
1. Fairfield, 3-1; 2. Peaster, 6-2; 3. Winnsboro, 2-3; 4. Holliday, 2-1; 5. Idalou, 4-2; 6. Canadian, 2-0; 7. Tuscola Jim Ned, 4-1; 8. Pottsboro, 8-0; 9. Edgewood, 4-1; 10. Brock, 7-2; 11. Wall, 6-1; 12. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 3-2; 13. Aransas Pass, 3-2; 14. Lorena, 6-2; 15. Shallowater, 4-3; 16. Lyford, 5-2; 17. WF City View, 7-1; 18. Malakoff, 1-2; 19. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 0-0; 20. Bushland, 1-0; 21. Columbus, 3-0; 22. Gunter, 7-3; 23. Mount Vernon, 5-1; 24. Crystal City, 8-1; 25. Universal City Randolph, 6-2.
Class 2A
1. New Home, 6-2; 2. Gruver, 2-0; 3. Panhandle, 2-1; 4. Sundown, 5-0; 5. Nocona, 6-0; 6. Martins Mill, 4-2; 7. Lipan, 8-2; 8. Farwell, 3-2; 9. Evadale, 10-1; 10. Tenaha, 5-1; 11. Weimar, 3-0; 12. Chireno, 4-0; 13. La Rue La Poynor, 6-1; 14. Goldthwaite, 4-0; 15. Hamilton, 7-1; 16. Harper, 3-0; 17. Windthorst, 2-1; 18. Schulenburg, 2-1; 19. Muenster, 6-1; 20. Skidmore-Tynan, 10-0; 21. Cisco, 5-1; 22. Woden, 6-2; 23. Douglass, 1-1; 24. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 3-0; 25. Charlotte, 7-2.
Class 1A
1. Nazareth, 6-1; 2. Huckabay, 10-0; 3. Neches, 2-0; 4. Hermleigh, 4-0; 5. Turkey Valley, 7-2; 6. Slidell, 4-0; 7. Dodd City, 8-0; 8. Robert Lee, 3-1; 9. Moulton, 3-1; 10. Gordon, 5-0; 11. Saltillo, 10-1; 12. Westbrook, 7-2; 13. Tilden McMullen County, 2-1; 14. Veribest, 1-0; 15. Gorman, 9-0; 16. Jayton, 7-1; 17. Whiteface, 5-1; 18. Gail Borden County, 2-1; 19. Lingleville, 1-0; 20. Rocksprings, 7-0; 21. Mertzon Irion County, 2-0; 22. Spur, 3-1; 23. Iredell, 3-0; 24. Ackerly Sands, 4-4; 25. Roscoe Highland, 1-1.
GIRLS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II, 8-3; 2. Houston Christian, 8-3; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 7-6; 4. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 5-2; 5. SA Antonian, 8-5; 6. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 5-3; 7. Dallas Ursuline, 5-3; 8. FW Nolan Catholic, 7-4; 9. Houston The Village, 2-3; 10. Houston St. Agnes, 4-6.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Houston Second Baptist, 4-2; 2. Argyle Liberty Christian, 10-3; 3. FW Southwest Christian, 5-6; 4. Grapevine Faith, 8-2; 5. FW All Saints, 4-1; 6. SA Saint Mary’s Hall, 5-3; 7. Tyler Grace Community, 7-2; 8. Midland Christian, 3-2; 9. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 4-0; 10. Victoria St. Joseph’s, 3-4.
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian Mesquite, 4-4; 2. Geneva School of Boerne, 6-2; 3. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 3-6; 4. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 5-3; 4. Arlington Pantego, 7-1; 6. FW Lake Country, 7-1; 6. Arlington Grace Prep, 6-2; 8. League City Bay Area Christian, 5-1; 9. Houston Cypress Christian, 0-3; 10. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 1-1; 10. Bullard Brook Hill, 8-3.
TAPPS 3A
1. Lutheran North, 3-5; 1. Rosehill Christian, 7-0; 3. Lubbock Christian, 0-0; 4. San Jacinto Christian, 6-0; 5. SA Lutheran, 4-4; 6. Temple Central Texas Christian, 3-0; 6. SA Castle Hills, 2-0; 8. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 3-5; 9. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 5-1; 10. Bryan Brazos Christian, 3-1.
TAPPS 2A
1. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 1-0; 2. Lubbock All Saints, 5-0; 3. Shiner St Paul, 0-3; 4. Red Oak Ovilla, 3-0; 5. Dallas First Baptist, 5-1; 6. FW Bethesda, 2-3; 7. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 1-1; 8. Lubbock Southcrest, 3-3; 9. Terrell Poetry Christian, 8-1; 10. Conroe Covenant Christian, 5-2.
TAPPS 1A
1. San Angelo Cornerstone, 2-0; 2. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 4-2; 3. Cypress Covenant, 4-2; 4. Granbury Cornerstone, 0-0; 5. Sherman Texoma Christian, 1-2; 6. WF Christ, 1-2; 7. Weatherford Victory Baptist, 2-3; 8. Wichita Christian, 2-1; 9. Fredericksburg Heritage, 2-0; 10. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 1-1.
___
BOYS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. Richardson Lake Highlands, 4-1; 2. Arlington Martin, 6-1; 3. North Crowley, 8-1; 4. Richardson, 6-2; 5. Pearland Dawson, 6-1; 6. Humble Summer Creek, 6-2; 7. Fort Bend Elkins, 6-2; 8. Cy Creek, 7-3; 9. Lewisville Hebron, 5-3; 10. Trophy Club Nelson, 8-1; 11. South Grand Prairie, 4-1; 12. Beaumont United, 3-1; 13. Humble Atascocita, 6-3; 14. Katy Seven Lakes, 8-2; 15. The Woodlands College Park, 7-1; 16. SA Northside Brennan, 5-5; 17. Lake Travis, 8-0; 18. Austin Westlake, 7-2; 19. DeSoto, 7-2; 20. Wolfforth Frenship, 4-0; 21. Denton Guyer, 4-2; 22. Killeen Harker Heights, 2-1; 23. Dallas Highland Park, 4-1; 24. Plano East, 8-1; 25. Cy Falls, 2-3.
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball, 4-1; 2. Fort Bend Marshall, 4-2; 3. Mansfield Summit, 5-1; 4. Lancaster, 3-3; 5. Killeen Ellison, 4-0; 6. Boerne Champion, 7-0; 7. Manvel, 6-3; 8. Amarillo, 8-1; 9. NRH Birdville, 1-3; 10. Lufkin, 3-0; 11. Frisco Memorial, 5-4; 12. A&M Consolidated, 5-2; 13. SA Wagner, 6-5; 14. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 4-2; 15. FW Wyatt, 1-3; 16. CC Flour Bluff, 7-2; 17. Lucas Lovejoy, 4-1; 18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 5-3; 19. Port Arthur Memorial, 5-0; 20. Crosby, 4-2; 21. Colleyville Heritage, 6-1; 22. Midlothian, 7-1; 23. SA Alamo Heights, 6-1; 24. Laredo Nixon, 4-4; 25. Mount Pleasant, 6-0.
Class 4A
1. Dallas Carter, 4-1; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 8-0; 3. Silsbee, 0-4; 4. WF Hirschi, 1-5; 5. Houston Washington, 2-2; 6. Boerne, 2-0; 7. Waco Connally, 0-0; 8. Houston Furr, 2-0; 9. Houston Yates, 3-0; 10. Sulphur Springs, 5-1; 11. Stafford, 3-1; 12. Canyon Randall, 3-2; 13. Canyon, 1-1; 14. Pleasanton, 6-1; 15. Jacksonville, 0-1; 16. Dallas Lincoln, 2-7; 17. Decatur, 3-1; 18. Dallas Pinkston, 3-4; 19. La Marque, 2-2; 20. Somerset, 5-2; 21. Hereford, 1-2; 22. Wilmer Hutchins, 1-3; 23. Hamshire-Fannett, 2-2; 24. Lubbock Estacado, 1-2; 25. Hardin-Jefferson, 3-1.
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison, 0-3; 2. Hitchcock, 0-3; 3. SA Cole, 4-4; 4. Brock, 3-1; 5. CC London, 4-0; 6. Shallowater, 1-0; 7. Peaster, 2-1; 8. Lorena, 3-0; 9. Diboll, 0-0; 10. Ponder, 0-0; 11. Crockett, 2-1; 12. WF City View, 3-1; 13. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 3-1; 14. Lytle, 4-0; 15. Holliday, 1-0; 16. Winnie East Chambers, 0-0; 17. Mineola, 0-0; 18. Franklin, 0-1; 19. Hooks, 2-0; 20. Orangefield, 4-0; 21. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 2-2; 22. Childress, 1-0; 23. Poth, 0-0; 24. Crystal City, 3-5; 25. Tatum, 0-2.
Class 2A
1. Clarendon, 0-0; 2. Lipan, 5-0; 3. La Rue La Poynor, 4-3; 4. Flatonia, 0-0; 5. New Home, 3-0; 6. Timpson, 0-0; 7. New Deal, 0-0; 8. Big Sandy, 4-0; 9. Douglass, 7-0; 10. Martins Mill, 3-2; 11. Tolar, 3-1; 12. Stockdale, 0-1; 13. Beckville, 1-0; 14. Seymour, 1-1; 15. Frankston, 1-0; 16. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 3-0; 17. Big Lake Reagan County, 4-0; 18. Port Aransas, 6-1; 19. Mumford, 4-0; 20. Floydada, 4-0; 21. Christoval, 2-0; 22. Thorndale, 0-1; 23. Rosebud Lott, 3-1; 24. Hearne, 2-1; 25. Wolfe City, 2-1.
Class 1A
1. Graford, 4-0; 2. Mertzon Irion County, 0-0; 3. Jayton, 1-0; 4. Tilden McMullen County, 3-0; 5. Waelder, 3-3; 6. Perrin-Whitt, 8-1; 7. Nazareth, 0-0; 8. Texline, 3-2; 9. Slidell, 3-1; 10. Huckabay, 3-0; 11. Calvert, 0-2; 12. Martinsville, 6-1; 13. Lorenzo, 2-2; 14. Dodd City, 5-3; 15. San Perlita, 2-5; 16. Abbott, 0-0; 17. Whitharral, 0-0; 18. Eula, 1-2; 19. Laneville, 2-0; 20. Garden City, 2-1; 21. Lenorah Grady, 2-0; 22. Neches, 3-4; 23. Electra, 3-0; 24. Brookeland, 6-1; 25. Munday, 3-1.
BOYS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Houston Christian, 5-0; 2. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 9-3; 3. Houston St. Thomas Catholic, 6-0; 4. SA Central Catholic, 9-1; 5. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 5-2; 6. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 8-1; 7. SA Antonian Prep, 6-4; 8. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 11-3; 9. Plano John Paul II, 5-5; 10. Addison Trinity Christian, 8-2.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Austin St. Michael’s Catholic, 6-2; 2. Midland Christian, 8-3; 3. Grapevine Faith Christian, 9-1; 4. Houston Second Baptist, 5-3; 5. The Woodlands Christian, 5-4; 6. San Antonio TMI Episcopal, 4-4; 7. Arlington Oakridge, 6-3; 8. Houston Lutheran South, 5-4; 9. Laredo St. Augustine, 5-2; 10. FW Southwest Christian, 6-3.
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 3-2; 2. Schertz John Paul II, 1-5; 3. Arlington Grace Prep, 3-3; 4. Austin Brentwood Christian, 3-3; 5. Colleyville Covenant Christian, 3-1; 6. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 5-1; 7. Bullard Brook Hill, 0-0; 8. McKinney Christian, 2-0; 9. Austin Hill Country, 1-0; 10. FW Lake Country Christian, 0-0.
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston Lutheran North, 7-2; 2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 3-2; 3. Houston Westbury Christian, 4-4; 4. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 1-3; 5. Lubbock Christian, 0-0; 6. Plano Corem Deo, 2-4; 7. Richardson North Dallas Adventist, 0-0; 8. Marble Falls Faith, 1-1; 9. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 0-0; 10. Waco Live Oak Classical, 6-0.
TAPPS 2A
1. Houston Grace Christian, 8-2; 2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 0-0; 3. Longview Christian, 1-1; 4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 2-2; 5. Galveston O’Connell, 1-2; 6. Austin Juan Diego Catholic, 4-6; 7. Beaumont Legacy Christian, 2-3; 8. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 0-0; 9. Ft. Worth Bethesda Christian, 7-0; 10. Pflugerville Concordia, 5-2.
TAPPS 1A
1. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 0-0; 2. Cypress Covenant, 4-4; 3. Wichita Christian, 4-0; 4. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 5-3; 5. Alamo Macedonian, 3-1; 6. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 0-0; 7. San Angelo Cornerstone, 3-2; 8. Longview St. Mary’s Catholic, 4-2; 9. Amarillo Accelerate Christian, 4-1; 10. Fredericksburg Heritage, 0-0.