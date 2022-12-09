Head’s 172 has Australia at 436-4 on Day 2 vs West Indies

Australia's Travis Head bats against the West Indies on the second day of their cricket test match in Adelaide, Friday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Australia's Travis Head bats against the West Indies on the second day of their cricket test match in Adelaide, Friday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Travis Head plundered a depleted West Indies attack Friday, making the most of ideal batting conditions on his home ground to post an unbeaten 172 in Australia’s total of 436-4 at the first interval on Day 2 of the second cricket test.

Head outpaced No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne in a 297-run stand for the fourth wicket that put Australia in a dominating position after four sessions in the day-night test at the Adelaide Oval.

He struck 20 boundaries in 212-ball innings and attacked through the off-side to keep the momentum in favor of Australia after going to the wicket on Day 1 after the fall of two quick wickets.

The Australians resumed at 330-3 on Friday and added 106 runs for the loss of Labuschagne’s wicket for 163 in the session.

Labuschagne scored a double-century and a century in Australia’s 164-run win in Perth last week and he played a nearly chanceless innings in Adelaide before edging the versatile Devon Thomas and getting caught behind by Joshua Da Silva in the 111th over.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the process he surpassed 3,000 career test runs in his 51st test innings, a rate second only to Donald Bradman, who scored his total in just 33.

The 33-year-old Thomas, who is making his test debut and was selected as a backup wicketkeeper for the tour, almost got a wicket with his next delivery but Cameron Green’s edge fell just short of slip.

It was the first ball Green, batting at No. 6, had faced in the series. He was not out on 3 at the break.

Thomas’s 14 overs of seam bowling netted 2-53, the best figures of the seven bowlers used by West Indies as skipper Kraigg Brathwaite tried to marshal his injury-depleted attack.

The Australians will be chasing quick runs in the middle session with the intention of declaring and making the West Indies bat at night against a new pink ball expected to favor swing bowling.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports