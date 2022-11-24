Wales reload with Jones, Faletau, Anscombe for Wallabies

Wales Taulupe Faletau, center, runs into New Zealand's Codie Taylor, right during the rugby union international match between Wales and New Zealand at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff Wales, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales reloaded with experience after the humbling loss to Georgia by recalling Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Leigh Halfpenny and Gareth Anscombe to face Australia on Saturday in Cardiff.

Wing Rio Dyer, who made a try-scoring debut against New Zealand this month, was picked ahead of Josh Adams, and Joe Hawkins will make his debut in an all-Ospreys line of inside backs. Owen Watkin was ruled out by a knee injury.

An Australia side patched together after a stack of injuries in the narrow loss to Ireland last weekend has given first test starts to flyhalf Ben Donaldson and No. 8 Langi Gleeson. Rebels tighthead Sam Talakai could make his debut off the bench.

Wales has leaned on the Ospreys, with nine in the run-on 15. In all, Wales made six changes after falling to Georgia 13-12 last weekend.

The reserves were stiffened with hooker Ryan Elias, 66-cap prop Tomas Francis, and backs Kieran Hardy, Rhys Priestland and Adams.

Faletau will play his 100th test; 95th for Wales after five for the British and Irish Lions.

Under-fire Wales coach Wayne Pivac said, “The whole squad is extremely disappointed with last week’s performance. It’s not the result that anybody wanted. It’s not the result that anyone expected.

“We know what went wrong and what is required to get the result this weekend.

“Some players have come back that were not involved last week. Certainly, it’s a side we’ve selected to get a result which we’re desperately seeking.”

Australia had to send home seven players who were injured in the 13-10 loss to Ireland in Dublin, and flyhalf Bernard Foley and lock Will Skelton had to return to their overseas clubs as the Wales game was outside the international test window.

That forced nine changes, one positional.

Folau Fainga’a was at hooker after David Porecki was concussed. The tight five was otherwise unchanged but the back row lost Michael Hooper to concussion symptoms and Rob Valetini to an ankle injury. They have been replaced by Fraser McReight and Gleeson for his third cap.

Waratahs halves Jake Gordon and Donaldson have replaced Nic White, concussed, and the departed Foley.

Donaldson made his debut late against Italy, and missed a last-gasp conversion attempt that would have won the game for Australia.

Reece Hodge will start at inside center for the first time in six years in place of the injured Hunter Paisami.

Fullback Andrew Kellaway sustained a broken foot and was replaced by Tom Wright, who was on the wing against Ireland. Mark Nawaqanitawase has shifted from the right wing to the left, and Jordan Petaia come on to the right wing.

In the reserves, Talakai replaced Taniela Tupou, who suffered a suspected ruptured Achilles.

Also brought in as backup were hooker Lachlan Lonergan, lock Ned Hanigan, scrumhalf Tate McDermott and fullback Jock Campbell.

The Wallabies haven’t beaten Wales in Wales since 2017.

Their European tour started with a win over Scotland followed by defeats to France, Italy and Ireland.

“We’re well aware of a Wales side that will be looking to respond after last week (lost to Georgia) but we’re equally as motivated to finish our season on a positive note here in Cardiff,” coach Dave Rennie said.

Lineups:

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Alex Cuthbert, George North, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric (captain), Jac Morgan, Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, Dillon Lewis, Ken Owens, Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Rhodri Jones, Tomas Francis, Ben Carter, Josh Macleod, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Priestland, Josh Adams.

Australia: Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Reece Hodge, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon; Langi Gleeson, Fraser McReight, Jed Holloway, Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper (captain). Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Tom Robertson, Sam Talakai, Ned Hanigan, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Jock Campbell.

