Australia crumble in 2nd test; India chasing 115 to win

India's Ravindra Jadeja displays the ball after taking seven wickets as he walks back pavilion at the end of Australian second inning on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Looking to make an impression with the bat on day three of the second test, Australia instead suffered another embarrassing collapse losing nine wickets for 52 runs to all but surrender any hopes it had of a rare victory in India.

Australia crashed to 113 all out in only 31.1 overs as left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took career-best figures of 7-42 in a devastating spell.

Australia was 61-1 at the start of day three and hopeful of continuing its batting counterattack from the previous evening. But it was the Indian spinners that ran amok as the visitors lasted just 19.1 overs on day three’s morning as Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took all ten wickets.

At lunch, chasing 115 for victory, India was 14-1 with Rohit Sharma (12 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (1 not out) at the crease.

India needs another 101 runs for a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Australia made a poor start losing Travis Head (43) on the sixth ball of the morning as Ashwin had Head caught behind with Srikar Bharat pouching a smart catch.

Marnus Labuschagne (35) and Steve Smith (9) added 20 runs for the third wicket in the calmest passage of play for the tourists.

It changed soon after as Ashwin trapped Smith lbw at the end of the 19th over, and the decision stayed in India’s favor despite the batsman opting for DRS.

Labuschagne was the next to go, bowled off Jadeja two overs later, as the ball kept a tad low. His dismissal opened the floodgates as Australia collapsed from 95-3 to 95-7 in the space of 11 balls.

After Labuschagne, Ashwin (3-59) trapped Matt Renshaw (2) lbw as the batsman tried in vain to sweep.

Peter Handscomb was caught at slip for a three-ball duck, and Jadeja bowled Pat Cummins off the next ball after the Australian captain went for an unsightly slog, which defined his team’s poor batting approach Sunday.

It got worse as Jadeja bowled Alex Carey (7) with the score just past 100.

He also bowled Nathan Lyon (8) and Matthew Kuhnemann (3) in successive overs to end the innings and Australia’s hopes of a victory.

It was Jadeja’s 12th five-wicket haul in tests, as he picked a match-haul of 10 wickets for 110 runs. His previous innings’ best was 7-49 against England at Chennai in 2016.

Chasing a low total, India lost Lokesh Rahul for one, caught off Nathan Lyon (1-2) before lunch.

Australia scored 263 runs in its first innings. India replied with 262 runs on day two, thanks to Axar Patel’s fighting half-century. Lyon picked up 5-67.

