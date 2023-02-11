India rout Australia by innings inside 3 days of first test

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, left, celebrates his five-wicket haul with his teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Alex Carey during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia in Nagpur, India, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

NAGPUR, India (AP) — India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs inside three days of the first test on Saturday.

Ravichandran Ashwin took 5-37 in 12 overs as Australia was dismissed before tea in its second innings for 91, its lowest total in India.

Steve Smith top-scored with an unbeaten 25. Only one other batter made more than 10.

India started the day on 321-7 and was all out for 400.

Ravindra Jadeja moved from 66 to 70 and was bowled by offspinner Todd Murphy. Murphy also claimed Mohammed Shami, who hit 37 off 47 balls. Murphy finished with 7-124 in his maiden test, the sixth best figures on debut for an Australian.

Axar Patel advanced from 52 overnight to a career-best 84, including 10 boundaries and a six, when he was last man out.

Trailing by 223 runs, Australia made another bad start as Ashwin and Shami took the new ball.

Usman Khawaja was caught at slip on 5 trying to hit Ashwin for an expansive cover drive, and David Warner survived a dropped catch at slip but was trapped by Ashwin for 10 soon after.

In between them, Jadeja got Marnus Labuschagne lbw and the wickets kept on falling around Smith. Jadeja did bowl Smith off a no ball, which extended the match for another seven deliveries.

The innings ended in 32.3 overs. Jadeja picked up 2-27 and Patel 1-6.

Ashwin secured his 31st five-wicket haul, and Jadeja was named man of the match for taking seven wickets and hitting a half-century.

“It feels amazing to come back after five months and score runs, take wickets, and give your 100%,” Jadeja said. “I bat at a crucial position and try not to change many things. While bowling, I was trying to keep it at the stumps so that the batsmen make mistakes.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins praised Murphy but rued their failure to score far more than 177 in the first innings after opting to bat.

“Playing the spinners was always going to be hard work,” Cummins said. “The wicket spun (in the first innings) but wasn’t unplayable. We should have scored 100 more runs to put a bit more pressure on their first innings. Todd Murphy was fantastic (with the ball).”

The second of four tests begins next Friday in New Delhi.

