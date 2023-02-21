Warner ruled out of Australia’s remaining 2 tests in India

Australia's David Warner walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

SYDNEY (AP) — Veteran opener David Warner has been ruled out of Australia’s remaining two test matches in India after injuring his elbow and sustaining a concussion in the second cricket test in New Delhi.

Warner was substituted out of the match after the first innings and replaced by Matt Renshaw. Australia slumped to a six-wicket loss following a dramatic second-innings batting collapse as India took a 2-0 series lead and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Cricket Australia issued a statement Tuesday saying Warner will return to Sydney for rest and recovery but is expected to return to India next month for the three-game limited-overs series.

Australia is struggling with form and injury problems in India. Injured pace bowler Josh Hazlewood also returned to Australia, without playing a test, after the loss in New Delhi. Skipper Pat Cummins was making a quick return to Sydney because of a serious family illness but was scheduled to be back in India ahead of the third test starting March 1 at Indore.

The 36-year-old Warner had been struggling on the slow, up-and-down pitches in India, scoring 1 and 10 in Australia’s big series-opening loss in Nagpur and 15 in the second test, when he was hit on the elbow trying to fend away a short ball and also hit on the batting helmet.

