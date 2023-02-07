Pakistan suspends cricketer Asif Afridi for 2 years

AP NEWS
    ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan first-class cricketer Asif Afridi was banned for two years on Tuesday after pleading guilty to violating an anti-corruption code.

    The ban on 36-year-old Afridi starts from Sept. 12, when he was provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

    The left-arm spinner failed to disclose to the PCB security and anti-corruption department an approach or invitation to engage in corrupt conduct.

    Afridi has 118 wickets in 36 first-class matches, and starred in the Pakistan Super League when he took eight wickets in five matches last year. He was picked in the Pakistan squad for a home Twenty20 series against Australia but didn’t play.

