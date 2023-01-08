South Africa bat with resolve to deny Australia in 3rd test

South Africa's Dean Elgar, right, turns to watch Australia's Steve Smith attempt to catch him out during the fifth day of their cricket test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia started the day needing 14 wickets for an unlikely victory and a South African series clean sweep but could only muster six as the Proteas batting finally showed some grit to force a draw in the third test at at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The hosts toiled under some welcome sun in a match that was frequently impacted by weather delays and while it achieved its first aim on Sunday of enforcing the follow on after bowling South Africa out for 255, further inroads proved few and far between.

“The wicket was still pretty good, we knew we were up against it,” captain Pat Cummins said immediately after the match. “We kept putting some balls in some good areas, hopefully the luck turned. But that wasn’t the case, they batted beautifully.”

“We were probably up against it. We had 150 overs to try and take 20 wickets on a pretty good batting surface. Really proud of all the efforts.”

At stumps South Africa was 106-2 in its second innings having lost Dean Elgar again cheaply to complete a miserable series for the skipper and Heinrich Klaasen was the only wicket to fall in the final session.

Josh Hazlewood took five wickets over the two South Africa innings in his return to the team after missing three tests with injury, while Cummins bowled with menace throughout the final day to claim four wickets.

Earlier, Australia ended South Africa’s first innings rearguard resistance shortly after lunch and enforced the follow-on.

As he did in the first innings Cummins (1-16) made the initial breakthrough, again having Elgar (10) caught down the leg side for the second time in the match.

It completed a miserable series for the Proteas skipper who made just 56 runs in six innings after scores of 3, 2, 26, 0, 15, 10 for an average of just over 9.

“It’s just a bit frustrating that I could never get going throughout the series and when I could get going I managed to run myself out which is a massive no-no in test cricket,” Elgar said on his meagre series return.

After surviving multiple television reviews from a luckless Nathan Lyon, Heinrich Klaasen’s luck finally ran out when Hazlewood (1-9) found a way through the batter’s defense to bowl him for 35.

Sarel Erwee (42 not out) and Temba Bavuma (17 not out) saw the tourists safely to the close without further loss and South Africa’s first drawn test in 47 matches.

“We actually had a conversation last night, just the players, around we can either go and lie down and just let Aussie roll us here and create a little bit more embarrassment or we actually go out there and fight out day five,” said Elgar. “It was great to see how the guys responded.”

Earlier Sunday, Hazlewood took 4-48 as the host’s eventually broke South Africa’s resistance and bowled them out for 255, still 20 runs short of the follow-on target despite it being their highest score of the series.

Marco Jansen took several fearsome body blows from Cummins early in the day in a courageous innings of 11 from 78 balls before his resistance was finally ended from the unlikely source of Travis Head’s part-time spin.

Keshav Maharaj top scored with 53 from 81 balls and Simon Harmer made his highest test score of 47 from 165 balls as the two lower order batters shared a 85-run stand over nearly 27 overs before Hazlewood removed both with balls angling towards the stumps.

Nathan Lyon (2-88) caught and bowled Kagiso Rabada to finish the innings and Cummins immediately enforced the follow-on and gave his team 47 overs to try and bowl South Africa out again.

On Saturday, Australia had a glimpse of what appeared an unlikely victory as it took six of the 20 South African wickets it needed after Cummins declared the host’s first innings at 475-4, with Usman Khawaja top scoring with 195 not out and Steve Smith making 104 for his 30th test century.

Cummins then took three wickets in a fearsome display of pace bowling at his home SCG, while Hazlewood picked up two and Nathan Lyon claimed another as the Proteas finished Saturday at 149-6, trailing Australia by 327 runs.

The draw denied Australia the win it needed to confirm a series clean sweep and its place in the world test championship final to be played at Lord’s in England in June, although it will have further opportunities to do so on the tour of India starting in February.

There, they will need to win or draw one of the four tests in qualify for the final, or hope Sri Lanka do not win both their away tests in New Zealand in March.

Australia had already won the series after two crushing defeats in the first two tests at Brisbane and Melbourne for its first series win at home against South Africa since 2005-06, where it also won 2-0 in a three test series.

