Alex Bowman signs 3-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bowman has a new contract as he chases his first Daytona 500 victory.

Bowman received a three-year extension from Hendrick Motorsports on Wednesday that will keep the driver — who missed five races last season with a concussion — with the team through the 2026 season.

Hendrick also locked in Bowman’s sponsor, Ally, to a five-year extension through 2028. The financial-services firm has a full-season primary sponsorship with Bowman and the No. 48 Chevrolet. Ally has been the primary sponsor of the No. 48 team for five years.

“I’m pumped about what’s in store for the Ally 48 this season and love the direction we’re heading,” Bowman said. “We have a lot to accomplish, and it all starts this week in Daytona.”

Bowman starts his ninth season of Cup racing and his sixth full-time with Hendrick. Bowman has all seven of his Cup Series victories since 2019. He won four times in 2021 and once last season before he was sidelined with his head injury. Bowman suffered the concussion in a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway, knocking him out of the playoffs. He was cleared to return for the season finale, finishing 34th. He made NASCAR’s playoffs in all five seasons at Hendrick.

“We’re thrilled to extend with Alex, who is one of NASCAR’s most exciting young stars,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “In addition to being hugely talented, he has incredible passion and commitment that set him apart. He’s a proven winner, and I don’t know of anyone who has worked harder to reach this level. The opportunity to continue our relationships with Alex and everyone at Ally is a great way to kick off 2023.”

Bowman, who succeeded seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 in 2021, won the pole for the Daytona 500 in 2018 and 2021. He has 30-1 odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook , to win Sunday in the traditional season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports has had the Daytona 500 pole winner in seven of the last eight years. Hendrick fields cars for Bowman, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron.

Bowman, who turns 30 in April, had a solid 2022 — the first year of NASCAR’s Next Gen car — that included a win at Las Vegas before his season was derailed by the concussion he suffered in a crash.

