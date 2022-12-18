AP NEWS
Saturday's Scores

December 18, 2022

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 82, La Junta 50

Aspen 42, Cedaredge 36

Banning Lewis Prep 67, James Irwin Charter School 47

Basalt 58, Eagle Valley 48

Bear Creek 42, Evergreen High School 28

Belleview Christian 58, Flatirons Academy 44

Briggsdale 66, Idalia 60

Canon City 63, Grand Valley 33

Castle View 28, Arvada West 26

Centauri 59, Gunnison 27

Chatfield 70, Cherokee Trail 68

Cherry Creek 67, Eaglecrest 45

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 59, Greeley West 30

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 56, Del Norte 46

Cheyenne Wells 72, Longmont Christian 68

Colby, Kan. 69, Stratton 45

Colo. Springs Christian 62, Lamar 33

Crowley County 70, Center 26

Delta 70, Montezuma-Cortez 62

Denver East 72, Columbine 71

Doherty 73, West Anchorage, Alaska 41

Douglas County 63, Poudre 48

Durango 59, Shiprock, N.M. 53

Eaton 82, Strasburg 47

Evangelical Christian Academy 64, Cotopaxi 55

Fairview 72, George Washington 67

Far Northeast 50, Palmer Ridge 47

Florence 43, Monte Vista 41

Fort Collins 75, Laramie, Wyo. 56

Fort Morgan 66, Brush 55

Fossil Ridge 66, Valley Vista, Ariz. 35

Gateway 60, Hinkley 16

Glenwood Springs 61, Campbell County, Wyo. 56

Golden View Classical 45, Fowler 35

Grand Junction 56, Grand Junction Central 42

Hanover 52, Antonito 39

Harrison 57, Discovery Canyon 50

    • Heritage 80, Pomona, Calif. 30

    J.K. Mullen 86, Legend 71

    Jefferson Academy 37, Liberty Common 35

    Las Animas 64, Trinidad 13

    Lewis-Palmer 74, Steamboat Springs 46

    Longmont 56, Loveland 45

    Mead 50, Silver Creek 47

    Mesa Ridge 80, Falcon 50

    Mountain Range 65, Denver SST 60

    Mountain Vista 78, Thomas Jefferson 60

    Northfield 63, Aurora Central 42

    Northridge 63, Greeley Central 57

    Peak to Peak 65, Roosevelt 59

    Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 72, Prospect Ridge Academy 57

    Pine Creek 53, Golden 35

    Platte Canyon 89, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 23

    Primero 32, Hanover 25

    Primero 32, Manzanola 25

    Primero 59, Moffat 42

    Pueblo County 66, Sand Creek 53

    Pueblo East 59, Cheyenne Mountain 56

    Pueblo South 65, Severance 60

    Riverdale Ridge 81, Brighton 73

    Rocky Mountain 50, Rangeview 32

    Sanford 51, Denver Christian 37

    Sangre De Cristo 50, Soroco 45

    Sierra Grande 46, Calhan 18

    Simla 64, Crested Butte 41

    St. Mary’s Academy 82, Peyton 79

    The Vanguard School 90, Ellicott 36

    Thornton 44, Lincoln 41

    Tucson Sahuaro, Ariz. 55, Arapahoe 50

    Vista PEAK 73, Eagle Ridge Academy 57

    Westlake, Utah 79, Chaparral 65

    Westminster 86, Prairie View 76

    Wiley 66, Springfield 42

    Windsor Charter 56, Timnath 23

    ___

