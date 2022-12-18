Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 82, La Junta 50
Aspen 42, Cedaredge 36
Banning Lewis Prep 67, James Irwin Charter School 47
Basalt 58, Eagle Valley 48
Bear Creek 42, Evergreen High School 28
Belleview Christian 58, Flatirons Academy 44
Briggsdale 66, Idalia 60
Canon City 63, Grand Valley 33
Castle View 28, Arvada West 26
Centauri 59, Gunnison 27
Chatfield 70, Cherokee Trail 68
Cherry Creek 67, Eaglecrest 45
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 59, Greeley West 30
Cheyenne East, Wyo. 56, Del Norte 46
Cheyenne Wells 72, Longmont Christian 68
Colby, Kan. 69, Stratton 45
Colo. Springs Christian 62, Lamar 33
Crowley County 70, Center 26
Delta 70, Montezuma-Cortez 62
Denver East 72, Columbine 71
Doherty 73, West Anchorage, Alaska 41
Douglas County 63, Poudre 48
Durango 59, Shiprock, N.M. 53
Eaton 82, Strasburg 47
Evangelical Christian Academy 64, Cotopaxi 55
Fairview 72, George Washington 67
Far Northeast 50, Palmer Ridge 47
Florence 43, Monte Vista 41
Fort Collins 75, Laramie, Wyo. 56
Fort Morgan 66, Brush 55
Fossil Ridge 66, Valley Vista, Ariz. 35
Gateway 60, Hinkley 16
Glenwood Springs 61, Campbell County, Wyo. 56
Golden View Classical 45, Fowler 35
Grand Junction 56, Grand Junction Central 42
Hanover 52, Antonito 39
Harrison 57, Discovery Canyon 50
Heritage 80, Pomona, Calif. 30
J.K. Mullen 86, Legend 71
Jefferson Academy 37, Liberty Common 35
Las Animas 64, Trinidad 13
Lewis-Palmer 74, Steamboat Springs 46
Longmont 56, Loveland 45
Mead 50, Silver Creek 47
Mesa Ridge 80, Falcon 50
Mountain Range 65, Denver SST 60
Mountain Vista 78, Thomas Jefferson 60
Northfield 63, Aurora Central 42
Northridge 63, Greeley Central 57
Peak to Peak 65, Roosevelt 59
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 72, Prospect Ridge Academy 57
Pine Creek 53, Golden 35
Platte Canyon 89, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 23
Primero 32, Hanover 25
Primero 32, Manzanola 25
Primero 59, Moffat 42
Pueblo County 66, Sand Creek 53
Pueblo East 59, Cheyenne Mountain 56
Pueblo South 65, Severance 60
Riverdale Ridge 81, Brighton 73
Rocky Mountain 50, Rangeview 32
Sanford 51, Denver Christian 37
Sangre De Cristo 50, Soroco 45
Sierra Grande 46, Calhan 18
Simla 64, Crested Butte 41
St. Mary’s Academy 82, Peyton 79
The Vanguard School 90, Ellicott 36
Thornton 44, Lincoln 41
Tucson Sahuaro, Ariz. 55, Arapahoe 50
Vista PEAK 73, Eagle Ridge Academy 57
Westlake, Utah 79, Chaparral 65
Westminster 86, Prairie View 76
Wiley 66, Springfield 42
Windsor Charter 56, Timnath 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/