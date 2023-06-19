AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Double-A Eastern League Glance

June 19, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3923.629
Portland (Boston)3825.603
New Hampshire (Toronto)3230.5167
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3131.5008
Hartford (Colorado)2735.43512
Reading (Philadelphia)2438.38715

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)3429.540
Akron (Cleveland)3230.516
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3130.5082
Harrisburg (Washington)3032.484
Richmond (San Francisco)2835.4446
Bowie (Baltimore)2735.435

___

Saturday's Games

Harrisburg 7, Erie 0

Portland 9, Binghamton 1

Bowie 4, Richmond 3, 10 innings

Reading 8, Hartford 3

Akron at New Hampshire, ppd.

Somerset 8, Altoona 1

Sunday's Games

Akron 5, New Hampshire 2, 1st game

Akron 4, New Hampshire 2, 2nd game

Erie 8, Harrisburg 0

Somerset 4, Altoona 3

Richmond 10, Bowie 6

Hartford 14, Reading 5

Binghamton 4, Portland 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.