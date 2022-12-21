Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 55, Lowell 51
Caldwell, Idaho 68, Ontario 33
Condon 61, Central Christian 33
Crane 70, Echo 43
East Linn Christian 70, Illinois Valley 38
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 57, Southwest Christian 51
Forest Grove 54, Corvallis 40
Glencoe 60, Hillsboro 36
Gold Beach 73, Central Linn 62
Grants Pass 46, Ashland 43
Horizon Christian Hood River 60, Monument/Dayville 16
Imbler 51, Enterprise 30
Ione/Arlington 66, Pilot Rock 49
Joseph 55, Perrydale 53, OT
Junction City 64, Lebanon 24
La Pine 62, Taft 35
Liberty 73, Springfield 31
Liberty Christian, Wash. 63, Irrigon 51
McMinnville 72, McKay 45
Nixyaawii 70, Four Rivers Community School 32
Oakland 45, Monroe 40
Portland Christian 68, Valor Christian 41
Prospect 59, Camas Valley 39
Riddle 59, Powers 40
Roseburg 83, Eagle Point 43
Sandy 75, Caldera 57
Sherman 52, Griswold 16
Siuslaw 56, South Umpqua 46
Stanfield 54, Union 52
Thurston 57, Century 55
Toledo, Wash. 48, Reedsport 43
Tualatin 69, Summit 66
Umatilla 63, Weston-McEwen 49
Wells 73, Jesuit 58
Westview 70, Oregon City 69
Willamette Valley Christian 47, N. Clackamas Christian 37
Yamhill-Carlton 48, Horizon Christian Tualatin 47
Bulldog Invitational=
Creswell 61, Sutherlin 21
Capitol City Classic=
Beaverton 76, Plano John Paul II, Texas 68
Central 68, Silverton 50
Gresham 78, Sherwood 56
Modesto Christian, Calif. 68, West Linn 56, OT
South Salem 62, Canby 59
Sprague 75, Regis 41
St. John Bosco, Calif. 81, West Salem 60
Wilsonville 57, Cascade 39
Gladstone Holiday Tournament=
Gladstone 55, Scappoose 40
Marist 53, St. Helens 47
Hardwood Invitational=
South Medford 58, Roosevelt, Wash. 39
Iolani Classic=
Goodyear Millenium, Ariz. 66, Lake Oswego 44
Lakeridge Tournament=
Clackamas 65, La Salle 56
North Medford 86, McDaniel 59
Southridge 43, Lakeridge 42
Sunset 67, South Eugene 58
Newberg Tournament=
McNary 67, Aloha 35
Newberg 52, Centennial 32
Roby’s Invitational=
Banks 73, Astoria 40
Blanchet Catholic 46, Riverdale 38
Oregon Episcopal 76, Tillamook 52
Tall Timbers Tournament=
Country Christian 43, Elkton 37
Crosspoint Christian 53, Days Creek 37
Trinity Lutheran 59, North Douglas 52
Tarkanian Classic=
De La Salle 63, Maranatha, Calif. 57
Rodriguez, Calif. 46, Sheldon 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mountainside vs. Skyline, Wash., ccd.
Myrtle Point vs. South Wasco County, ccd.
Riverside vs. Columbia (White Salmon), Wash., ccd.
St. Paul vs. Dufur, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/