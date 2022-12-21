AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 55, Lowell 51

Caldwell, Idaho 68, Ontario 33

Condon 61, Central Christian 33

Crane 70, Echo 43

East Linn Christian 70, Illinois Valley 38

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 57, Southwest Christian 51

Forest Grove 54, Corvallis 40

Glencoe 60, Hillsboro 36

Gold Beach 73, Central Linn 62

Grants Pass 46, Ashland 43

Horizon Christian Hood River 60, Monument/Dayville 16

Imbler 51, Enterprise 30

Ione/Arlington 66, Pilot Rock 49

Joseph 55, Perrydale 53, OT

Junction City 64, Lebanon 24

La Pine 62, Taft 35

Liberty 73, Springfield 31

Liberty Christian, Wash. 63, Irrigon 51

McMinnville 72, McKay 45

Nixyaawii 70, Four Rivers Community School 32

Oakland 45, Monroe 40

Portland Christian 68, Valor Christian 41

Prospect 59, Camas Valley 39

Riddle 59, Powers 40

Roseburg 83, Eagle Point 43

Sandy 75, Caldera 57

Sherman 52, Griswold 16

Siuslaw 56, South Umpqua 46

Stanfield 54, Union 52

Thurston 57, Century 55

Toledo, Wash. 48, Reedsport 43

Tualatin 69, Summit 66

Umatilla 63, Weston-McEwen 49

Wells 73, Jesuit 58

Westview 70, Oregon City 69

Willamette Valley Christian 47, N. Clackamas Christian 37

Yamhill-Carlton 48, Horizon Christian Tualatin 47

Bulldog Invitational=

Creswell 61, Sutherlin 21

Capitol City Classic=

    • Beaverton 76, Plano John Paul II, Texas 68

    Central 68, Silverton 50

    Gresham 78, Sherwood 56

    Modesto Christian, Calif. 68, West Linn 56, OT

    South Salem 62, Canby 59

    Sprague 75, Regis 41

    St. John Bosco, Calif. 81, West Salem 60

    Wilsonville 57, Cascade 39

    Gladstone Holiday Tournament=

    Gladstone 55, Scappoose 40

    Marist 53, St. Helens 47

    Hardwood Invitational=

    South Medford 58, Roosevelt, Wash. 39

    Iolani Classic=

    Goodyear Millenium, Ariz. 66, Lake Oswego 44

    Lakeridge Tournament=

    Clackamas 65, La Salle 56

    North Medford 86, McDaniel 59

    Southridge 43, Lakeridge 42

    Sunset 67, South Eugene 58

    Newberg Tournament=

    McNary 67, Aloha 35

    Newberg 52, Centennial 32

    Roby’s Invitational=

    Banks 73, Astoria 40

    Blanchet Catholic 46, Riverdale 38

    Oregon Episcopal 76, Tillamook 52

    Tall Timbers Tournament=

    Country Christian 43, Elkton 37

    Crosspoint Christian 53, Days Creek 37

    Trinity Lutheran 59, North Douglas 52

    Tarkanian Classic=

    De La Salle 63, Maranatha, Calif. 57

    Rodriguez, Calif. 46, Sheldon 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Mountainside vs. Skyline, Wash., ccd.

    Myrtle Point vs. South Wasco County, ccd.

    Riverside vs. Columbia (White Salmon), Wash., ccd.

    St. Paul vs. Dufur, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

