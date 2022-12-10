Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church, Pa. 74, McDonogh School 44
Allegany 82, Hancock 35
Anacostia, D.C. 53, Arundel Christian 50
Arundel 77, Annapolis 49
Baltimore Chesapeake 73, Carver Arts & Tech 50
Baltimore Poly 66, Mergenthaler 58
Blake 69, Seneca Valley 60
Broadneck 32, Severna Park 26
Brunswick 52, Oakland Southern 50
Bullis 59, St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 52
C. Milton Wright 61, Fallston 41
Catoctin 55, Oakdale 49
Centennial 52, Glenelg 46
Christian Heritage Academy, Va. 55, Kings Christian 14
Clarksburg 57, Poolesville 53
Damascus 53, Wheaton 44
Dundalk 80, Towson 52
Frederick 71, South Carroll 43
Frederick Douglass 63, DuVal 41
Frederick Warriors 52, Mountain View Christian Academy, Va. 29
Friends 57, Indian Creek 49
Gaithersburg 94, Watkins Mill 24
Glen Burnie 59, Old Mill 47
Gonzaga College, D.C. 87, FAET 49
Harford Tech 61, Elkton 54
Havre de Grace 82, Perryville 60
Heritage Academy 54, Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 43
Howard 66, Hammond 65
Huntingtown 62, Calvert 41
John F. Kennedy 63, Northwest - Mtg 55
Kenwood 78, Sparrows Point 34
Leonardtown 51, Great Mills 42
Liberty 62, Edgewood 59
Long Reach 78, Marriotts Ridge 58
Meade 88, North County 43
Middletown 61, Tuscarora 48
Milford Mill 53, Perry Hall 52
Mount Airy, N.C. 76, Washington Christian Academy 47
New Life 65, Mt Zion 62
New Town 57, Rock Creek Christian Academy 45
Northeast - AA 71, Pasadena Chesapeake 37
Oxon Hill 68, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 66
Paint Branch 74, Montgomery Blair 56
Parkdale 73, Pallotti 61
Parkville 57, Calvert Hall College 53
Patapsco 60, Eastern Tech 42
Pikesville 50, Western STES 32
Reginald Lewis 51, Baltimore Douglass 48
Reservoir 74, River Hill 63
Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 77, Barrie 36
Salisbury 85, Sussex Academy, Del. 25
Smithsburg 45, Francis Scott Key 37
South Hagerstown 69, Clear Spring 53
South River 55, Harwood Southern 40
St. Mary’s 64, Chapelgate 54
St. Raymond, N.Y. 69, Archbishop Spalding 54
Thomas Johnson 68, Saint James 48
Walkersville 56, Linganore 46
Westlake 76, St. Charles 75
Wilde Lake 68, Atholton 49
Wootton 74, Walter Johnson 55
Worcester Prep School 43, Gunston Day 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/