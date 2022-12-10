AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church, Pa. 74, McDonogh School 44

Allegany 82, Hancock 35

Anacostia, D.C. 53, Arundel Christian 50

Arundel 77, Annapolis 49

Baltimore Chesapeake 73, Carver Arts & Tech 50

Baltimore Poly 66, Mergenthaler 58

Blake 69, Seneca Valley 60

Broadneck 32, Severna Park 26

Brunswick 52, Oakland Southern 50

Bullis 59, St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 52

C. Milton Wright 61, Fallston 41

Catoctin 55, Oakdale 49

Centennial 52, Glenelg 46

Christian Heritage Academy, Va. 55, Kings Christian 14

Clarksburg 57, Poolesville 53

Damascus 53, Wheaton 44

Dundalk 80, Towson 52

Frederick 71, South Carroll 43

Frederick Douglass 63, DuVal 41

Frederick Warriors 52, Mountain View Christian Academy, Va. 29

Friends 57, Indian Creek 49

Gaithersburg 94, Watkins Mill 24

Glen Burnie 59, Old Mill 47

Gonzaga College, D.C. 87, FAET 49

Harford Tech 61, Elkton 54

Havre de Grace 82, Perryville 60

Heritage Academy 54, Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 43

Howard 66, Hammond 65

Huntingtown 62, Calvert 41

John F. Kennedy 63, Northwest - Mtg 55

Kenwood 78, Sparrows Point 34

Leonardtown 51, Great Mills 42

Liberty 62, Edgewood 59

Long Reach 78, Marriotts Ridge 58

Meade 88, North County 43

Middletown 61, Tuscarora 48

Milford Mill 53, Perry Hall 52

    • Mount Airy, N.C. 76, Washington Christian Academy 47

    New Life 65, Mt Zion 62

    New Town 57, Rock Creek Christian Academy 45

    Northeast - AA 71, Pasadena Chesapeake 37

    Oxon Hill 68, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 66

    Paint Branch 74, Montgomery Blair 56

    Parkdale 73, Pallotti 61

    Parkville 57, Calvert Hall College 53

    Patapsco 60, Eastern Tech 42

    Pikesville 50, Western STES 32

    Reginald Lewis 51, Baltimore Douglass 48

    Reservoir 74, River Hill 63

    Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 77, Barrie 36

    Salisbury 85, Sussex Academy, Del. 25

    Smithsburg 45, Francis Scott Key 37

    South Hagerstown 69, Clear Spring 53

    South River 55, Harwood Southern 40

    St. Mary’s 64, Chapelgate 54

    St. Raymond, N.Y. 69, Archbishop Spalding 54

    Thomas Johnson 68, Saint James 48

    Walkersville 56, Linganore 46

    Westlake 76, St. Charles 75

    Wilde Lake 68, Atholton 49

    Wootton 74, Walter Johnson 55

    Worcester Prep School 43, Gunston Day 32

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

