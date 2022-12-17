BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 64, Woodlawn 51

Benjamin Franklin High School 51, Kenwood 50

Bishop McNamara 64, Bishop Walsh 46

Bullis 67, Salesianum, Del. 37

Dematha 59, Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 57

Dundalk 69, Reginald Lewis 31

Eleanor Roosevelt 67, Parkdale 44

Freedom (W), Va. 85, Northern - Cal 70

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 61, Tome 48

MD School for the Deaf 60, Lexington School for the Deaf, N.Y. 35

Pikesville 62, Baltimore Douglass 37

Riverdale Baptist 85, Norfolk Collegiate, Va. 77

St. Charles 57, Osbourn, Va. 53

Thomas Stone 57, Osbourn, Va. 53

Thomas Stone 58, St. Mary’s Ryken 54

Wise 65, Good Counsel 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/