Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 64, Woodlawn 51
Benjamin Franklin High School 51, Kenwood 50
Bishop McNamara 64, Bishop Walsh 46
Bullis 67, Salesianum, Del. 37
Dematha 59, Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 57
Dundalk 69, Reginald Lewis 31
Eleanor Roosevelt 67, Parkdale 44
Freedom (W), Va. 85, Northern - Cal 70
Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 61, Tome 48
MD School for the Deaf 60, Lexington School for the Deaf, N.Y. 35
Pikesville 62, Baltimore Douglass 37
Riverdale Baptist 85, Norfolk Collegiate, Va. 77
St. Charles 57, Osbourn, Va. 53
Thomas Stone 57, Osbourn, Va. 53
Thomas Stone 58, St. Mary’s Ryken 54
Wise 65, Good Counsel 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/