Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 92, Havre de Grace 77
Baltimore Poly 83, SEED 79
Dulaney 65, Woodlawn 30
Hereford 48, Pikesville 46
Kenwood 63, Lansdowne 37
Lackey 70, Patuxent 27
Linganore 52, Westminster 47
Loch Raven 66, Patapsco 50
McDonough 57, Leonardtown 55
Milford Mill 73, Owings Mills 35
New Town 73, Perry Hall 35
North East 70, Kent County 58
Overlea 86, Baltimore Chesapeake 70
Parkville 82, Dundalk 41
Sparrows Point 54, Carver Arts & Tech 51
St. Charles 57, Huntingtown 56
St. John Paul the Great, Va. 73, McLean 26
St. Maria Goretti 72, Loyola 52
Western STES 69, Randallstown 57
Westlake 68, Thomas Stone 59
