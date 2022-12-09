Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Edgewood 61, Perryville 55
Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 48, Salisbury Christian School 18
Liberty 59, John Carroll 52
Linganore 57, Walkersville 31
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 75, Bishop McNamara 71
North Harford 43, Fallston 23
Parkside 55, Easton 46
Potomac 51, Baltimore Northwestern 17
Queen Annes County 21, James M. Bennett 15
Rising Sun 46, Tome 31
Snow Hill 43, Cambridge/SD 33
Stephen Decatur 58, North Caroline 30
Williamsport 46, North Hagerstown 38
