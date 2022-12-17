Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 70, Patterson Mill 64
Albert Einstein 58, Walt Whitman 51
Allegany 60, Broadfording Christian Academy 52
Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 77, St. Frances Academy 69
Atholton 65, Howard 41
Baltimore Catholic 64, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 55
Baltimore City College 86, Baltimore Poly 62
Bel Air 57, Fallston 56
Bishop McNamara 76, Chantilly, Va. 56
Blake 74, Springbrook 55
Bohemia Manor 63, Rising Sun 61
Bowie 63, Parkdale 50
Central 16, Surrattsville 13
Clarksburg 60, Seneca Valley 44
Col. Richardson 83, Arcadia, Va. 64
Damascus 73, Wootton 53
DuVal 79, High Point 33
Dulaney 90, Towson 24
Dunbar 53, Patterson 52
Dundalk 71, Franklin 35
Edgewood 55, C. Milton Wright 45
Frederick 75, North Hagerstown 33
Gaithersburg 67, Quince Orchard 48
Grace Brethren Christian School 43, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 40
Gwynn Park 63, Frederick Douglass 42
Hammond 54, Marriotts Ridge 48
Harwood Southern 64, Crofton 52
Havre de Grace 77, Harford Tech 56
Hereford 47, Catonsville 43
Heritage Academy 77, Hancock 27
Huntingtown 62, Patuxent 46
Lackey 59, Colonial Beach, Va. 37
Lake Clifton 50, Edmondson-Westside 46
Linganore 53, Oakdale 45
Long Reach 61, Glenelg 44
Meade 84, Arundel 78
Middletown 63, Boonsboro 49
Mt. Carmel 54, Loyola 51
Norfolk Collegiate, Va. 65, Kings Christian 52
North East 48, Perryville 42
Northeast - AA 68, Glen Burnie 57
Northern Garrett 56, Catoctin 54
Northern Garrett 67, Meyersdale, Pa. 48
Overlea 92, Sparrows Point 51
Oxon Hill 58, Potomac 47
Paint Branch 70, John F. Kennedy 62
Parkville 85, Perry Hall 40
Patapsco 71, Baltimore Chesapeake 65
Pikesville 66, Randallstown 48
Reservoir 58, Centennial 43
River Hill 45, Mt. Hebron 42
SHABACH! Christian 91, First Love Christian, Pa. 68
Salesianum, Del. 68, Bullis 57
Severna Park 59, Annapolis 48
Sherwood 68, Magruder 57
South River 57, Broadneck 43
Springdale Prep 66, Episcopal, Va. 52
St. Andrew’s 59, Chapelgate 47
Thomas Johnson 78, South Hagerstown 71
Thomas Stone 75, St. Charles 62
Tuscarora 60, Urbana 58
Walter Johnson 66, Montgomery Blair 47
Westlake 69, North Point 63
Westminster 56, South Carroll 45
Winston Churchill 70, Wheaton 51
Wise 63, Laurel 48
Word of God Christian Academy, N.C. 63, Dematha 62
