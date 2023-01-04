Lamar Jackson still absent from Ravens’ practice

FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) speaks to the media at a press conference after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson remained absent Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from the portion of practice open to reporters. Baltimore's star quarterback hasn't practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in the Ravens' victory over Denver. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson remained absent Wednesday from the portion of practice open to reporters.

Baltimore’s star quarterback hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in the Ravens’ victory over Denver. He’s missed four games since.

Baltimore’s final scheduled game of the regular season is at Cincinnati, and the Ravens (10-6) have already clinched a playoff berth. Tyler Huntley has started the four games in Jackson’s place, with Baltimore winning two.

The Ravens are coming off a 16-13 loss to Pittsburgh in which Huntley completed 14 of 21 passes but threw for only 130 yards.

