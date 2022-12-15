AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 15, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 51, River Hill 49

Benjamin Franklin High School 73, Baltimore Chesapeake 55

Dulaney 67, Harford Tech 34

Frederick 58, Clarksburg 39

Glenelg 47, Howard 44

Glenelg CS 83, Pallotti 54

Harwood Southern 69, Key 47

Huntingtown 51, Northern - Cal 49

Indian Creek 71, Arundel 70

Kenwood 60, Edgewood 43

Leonardtown 64, Chopticon 59

Long Reach 79, Hammond 41

Loyola 46, Archbishop Spalding 44

McDonough 66, Patuxent 42

New Town 57, Milford Mill 51

Northeast - AA 80, St. Peter and Paul 49

Oakland Mills 69, Marriotts Ridge 58

Owings Mills 55, Lansdowne 52

Perry Hall 59, Bel Air 42

Reservoir 55, Mt. Hebron 34

St. Charles 62, La Plata 54

St. Frances Academy 71, St. Maria Goretti 63

Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 74, Hancock 53

Washington 83, Stephen Decatur 77

Wilde Lake 61, Centennial 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

