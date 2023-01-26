AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 73, Mt. Hebron 59

Baltimore Chesapeake 76, Eastern Tech 54

Bethel, Va. 71, National Christian Academy 51

Bohemia Manor 53, Tome 44

Century 55, Winters Mill 53

Franklin 53, Lansdowne 48

Glenelg 43, Oakland Mills 37

Good Counsel 74, Gonzaga College, D.C. 58

Hereford 56, Woodlawn 44

Loch Raven 64, Dundalk 59

Long Reach 56, Centennial 50

New Town 82, Towson 40

Northern - Cal 59, Patuxent 37

Parkville 96, Carver Arts & Tech 36

Pikesville 70, Milford Mill 48

Randallstown 59, Catonsville 56

Reservoir 59, Marriotts Ridge 52

River Hill 61, Hammond 52

SHABACH! Christian 62, Evergreen Christian, Va. 54

Smyrna, Del. 56, Cambridge/SD 41

St. Charles 50, Leonardtown 49

Thomas Stone 60, Huntingtown 51

Virginia Academy, Va. 50, Riverdale Baptist 44

Washington International, D.C. 55, Barrie 51

Wilde Lake 69, Howard 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Harford vs. Aberdeen, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.