Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 73, Mt. Hebron 59
Baltimore Chesapeake 76, Eastern Tech 54
Bethel, Va. 71, National Christian Academy 51
Bohemia Manor 53, Tome 44
Century 55, Winters Mill 53
Franklin 53, Lansdowne 48
Glenelg 43, Oakland Mills 37
Good Counsel 74, Gonzaga College, D.C. 58
Hereford 56, Woodlawn 44
Loch Raven 64, Dundalk 59
Long Reach 56, Centennial 50
New Town 82, Towson 40
Northern - Cal 59, Patuxent 37
Parkville 96, Carver Arts & Tech 36
Pikesville 70, Milford Mill 48
Randallstown 59, Catonsville 56
Reservoir 59, Marriotts Ridge 52
River Hill 61, Hammond 52
SHABACH! Christian 62, Evergreen Christian, Va. 54
Smyrna, Del. 56, Cambridge/SD 41
St. Charles 50, Leonardtown 49
Thomas Stone 60, Huntingtown 51
Virginia Academy, Va. 50, Riverdale Baptist 44
Washington International, D.C. 55, Barrie 51
Wilde Lake 69, Howard 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Harford vs. Aberdeen, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/