Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick 73, Freeport 39
Ellsworth 59, Houlton 31
Fort Fairfield 53, Van Buren District 26
Hall-Dale 82, Dirigo 30
John Bapst Memorial 47, Presque Isle 43
Madison Area Memorial 37, Carrabec 23
Marshwood 35, Falmouth 26
Mt. Abram 47, St. Dominic Regional 29
Narraguagus 42, Sumner Memorial 38
Oceanside (Coop) 70, Maranacook Community 22
Old Orchard Beach 53, Seacoast Christian School 24
Pine Tree Academy 39, North Haven Community 31
Scarborough 48, Bonny Eagle 29
Schenck 41, Bangor Christian 20
South Portland 52, Sanford 45
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 67, Monmouth Academy 29
Thornton Academy 75, Noble 25
Valley 66, Islesboro Central 31
Washburn District 24, Easton 20
Winthrop 66, Oak Hill 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/